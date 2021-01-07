2009 Chevrolet Colorado

Vehicle Features

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Fog Lights Passenger Air Bag Security System Traction Control Stability Control Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes Passenger Air Bag Sensor Comfort Air Conditioning Tilt Steering Wheel Convenience Cruise Control Automatic Headlights Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Passenger Vanity Mirror Power Outlet Temporary spare tire Power Options Power Steering Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Exterior Alloy Wheels Tire Pressure Monitor Steel Wheels Seating Split Bench Seat Trim Leather Steering Wheel Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Telematics

