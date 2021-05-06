Menu
2009 Chevrolet Colorado

275,731 KM

Details Description Features

$7,950

+ tax & licensing
$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

Khyber Motors Ltd.

647-927-5252

2009 Chevrolet Colorado

2009 Chevrolet Colorado

LT 4X4

2009 Chevrolet Colorado

LT 4X4

Location

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

647-927-5252

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,950

+ taxes & licensing

275,731KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 7088329
  • Stock #: LT|4X4|Certified|2 Year WARRANTY

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 5-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 275,731 KM

Vehicle Description

 

2009 Chevrolet Colorado 4X4, 3.7L 5 Cylinder, A/C Blowing Cold

CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED

 

CarFax Report: Copy and paste link below:

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=XF/qiWV8Ml+CMv/77U2p18mEZCzW43nE

All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)

$7,950

+Just Plus Tax and Licensing

No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees

Taxes and licensing not included in the price

IF AD IS UP VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE

TO SEE MORE PICTURES PLEASE VISIT KHYBERMOTORS.COM AND CLICK ON INVENTORY

2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:

1) Engine

2) Transmission

3) Head Gasket

4) Transaxle/Differential

2 Years, Unlimited kilometers, ($1,000 Per Claim)

WARRANTY IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE

 

Khyber Motors LTD SINCE 2005

Member of OMVIC and UCDA

Buy with Confidence!

Buy with Full Disclosure!

Family Owned & Operated Business

By Appointment Only due to City Bylaw

Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 7:00PM

Saturday 10:00AM - 4:00PM

Sunday 11:00AM – 4:00PM

 

If you have any further questions please call (647)-927-5252 or email us at mohsamyou@hotmail.com

To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com

Khyber Motors LTD

90 Kennedy road south Brampton L6W 3E7

Cell- (647)-927-5252

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Fog Lights
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Traction Control
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Leather Steering Wheel
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Engine Immobilizer
Telematics

