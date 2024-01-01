Menu
Account
Sign In
<p>2009 Chevrolet Express 3500 4.8L  (183172) with 274,020 kilometers. Runs and drives really well, Certified, and a 2 year power train warranty included. The following has been done for certification: Front brake rotors & pads, Rear brake rotors & pads, Parking brake shoes, Rear axel seals, Differential oil change, and engine oil changed. Carfax Link Below, copy and paste:</p><p> </p><p>https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=lgvSAPz2l7ivuYPgrqxjWzHY3Dl/Uix8</p><p> </p><p>All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)</p><p>$8,950 +Just Plus Tax and Licensing</p><p>No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees</p><p>Taxes and licensing not included in the price</p><p>For more HD images please visit khybermotors.com</p><p>2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:</p><p>1) Engine</p><p>2) Transmission</p><p>3) Head Gasket</p><p>4) Transaxle/Differential</p><p>5) Seals & Gaskets</p><p>Unlimited Kilometres, $1,000 Per Claim, $100 Deductible, $75 Activation fee.</p><p> </p><p>Khyber Motors LTD Family Owned & Operated SINCE 2005</p><p>90 Kennedy Road South</p><p>Brampton ON L6W3E7</p><p>(647)-927-5252</p><p>Member of OMVIC and UCDA</p><p>Buy with Confidence!</p><p>Buy with Full Disclosure!</p><p>Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM</p><p>Saturday 10:00AM - 6:00PM</p><p>Sunday 11:00AM - 5:00PM </p><p>To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com</p>

2009 Chevrolet Express

274,020 KM

Details Description Features

$8,950

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options

2009 Chevrolet Express

RWD 3500 135"

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Chevrolet Express

RWD 3500 135"

Location

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

647-927-5252

  1. 1724598963
  2. 1724598971
  3. 1724598966
  4. 1724598970
  5. 1724598965
  6. 1724598966
  7. 1724598965
  8. 1724598966
  9. 1724598967
  10. 1724598965
  11. 1724598965
  12. 1724598965
  13. 1724598966
  14. 1724598965
  15. 1724598965
  16. 1724598970
  17. 1724598964
  18. 1724598971
  19. 1724598965
Contact Seller

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

Actions
Get Financing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes
Used
274,020KM
Excellent Condition

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 274,020 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Chevrolet Express 3500 4.8L  (183172) with 274,020 kilometers. Runs and drives really well, Certified, and a 2 year power train warranty included. The following has been done for certification: Front brake rotors & pads, Rear brake rotors & pads, Parking brake shoes, Rear axel seal's, Differential oil change, and engine oil changed. Carfax Link Below, copy and paste:

 

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=lgvSAPz2l7ivuYPgrqxjWzHY3Dl/Uix8

 

All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)

$8,950 +Just Plus Tax and Licensing

No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees

Taxes and licensing not included in the price

For more HD images please visit khybermotors.com

2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:

1) Engine

2) Transmission

3) Head Gasket

4) Transaxle/Differential

5) Seals & Gaskets

Unlimited Kilometres, $1,000 Per Claim, $100 Deductible, $75 Activation fee.

 

Khyber Motors LTD Family Owned & Operated SINCE 2005

90 Kennedy Road South

Brampton ON L6W3E7

(647)-927-5252

Member of OMVIC and UCDA

Buy with Confidence!

Buy with Full Disclosure!

Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM

Saturday 10:00AM - 6:00PM

Sunday 11:00AM - 5:00PM 

To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com

Vehicle Features

Packages

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks

Interior

Bucket Seats
Trip Computer

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

More inventory From Khyber Motors Ltd.

Used 2015 RAM 1500 4WD CREW CAB 149
2015 RAM 1500 4WD CREW CAB 149" ST 241,989 KM $14,950 + tax & lic
Used 2015 Ford F-350 4WD Crew Cab 172
2015 Ford F-350 4WD Crew Cab 172" XLT 202,157 KM $39,950 + tax & lic
Used 2015 RAM 1500 4WD Crew Cab 140.5
2015 RAM 1500 4WD Crew Cab 140.5" ST 198,899 KM $18,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available

Remote Buying Options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Khyber Motors Ltd.

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
Khyber Motors Ltd.

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7
Member UCDA Member

UCDA dealers adhere to a strict code of ethics.

Call Dealer

647-927-XXXX

(click to show)

647-927-5252

Alternate Numbers
416-828-2144
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory
$8,950

+ taxes & licensing

Khyber Motors Ltd.

647-927-5252

Contact Seller
2009 Chevrolet Express