2009 Chevrolet Express
RWD 3500 135"
Location
Khyber Motors Ltd.
90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7
647-927-5252
Certified
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 274,020 KM
Vehicle Description
2009 Chevrolet Express 3500 4.8L (183172) with 274,020 kilometers. Runs and drives really well, Certified, and a 2 year power train warranty included. The following has been done for certification: Front brake rotors & pads, Rear brake rotors & pads, Parking brake shoes, Rear axel seal's, Differential oil change, and engine oil changed. Carfax Link Below, copy and paste:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=lgvSAPz2l7ivuYPgrqxjWzHY3Dl/Uix8
All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)
$8,950 +Just Plus Tax and Licensing
No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees
Taxes and licensing not included in the price
For more HD images please visit khybermotors.com
2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:
1) Engine
2) Transmission
3) Head Gasket
4) Transaxle/Differential
5) Seals & Gaskets
Unlimited Kilometres, $1,000 Per Claim, $100 Deductible, $75 Activation fee.
Khyber Motors LTD Family Owned & Operated SINCE 2005
90 Kennedy Road South
Brampton ON L6W3E7
(647)-927-5252
Member of OMVIC and UCDA
Buy with Confidence!
Buy with Full Disclosure!
Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM
Saturday 10:00AM - 6:00PM
Sunday 11:00AM - 5:00PM
To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com
