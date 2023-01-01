$7,499+ tax & licensing
WMZ Auto Sales
416-817-6764
2009 Chevrolet Express
3500
Location
WMZ Auto Sales
6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$7,499
+ taxes & licensing
239KM
Used
- Listing ID: 9840824
- VIN: 1GCHG35C991147718
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Minivan / Van
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 3-door
- Mileage 239 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks
Interior
Bucket Seats
Trip Computer
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Convenience
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
WMZ Auto Sales
6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1