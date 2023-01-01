Menu
2009 Chevrolet Express

239 KM

Details Features

$7,499

+ tax & licensing
$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

WMZ Auto Sales

416-817-6764

2009 Chevrolet Express

2009 Chevrolet Express

3500

2009 Chevrolet Express

3500

Location

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

416-817-6764

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

239KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9840824
  • VIN: 1GCHG35C991147718

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 3-door
  • Mileage 239 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag On/Off Switch
Child Safety Locks

Interior

Bucket Seats
Trip Computer

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

WMZ Auto Sales

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

