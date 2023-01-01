$3,499+ tax & licensing
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LS
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- Listing ID: 10243647
- VIN: 2GCEC19C991113172
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 660,000 KM
Vehicle Description
SOLD ASIS TRUE KMS UNKNOWN. dash reads 660,000 we are not sure if it's been replaced. engine runs really well
Wmz Auto Sales
