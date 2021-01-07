Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

70,000 KM

Details Description Features

$10,995

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

Empire Motorz

416-414-2625

Contact Seller
2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Chevrolet Silverado 1500

Location

Empire Motorz

6 Hansen Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 3H4

416-414-2625

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$10,995

+ taxes & licensing

70,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6445953
  • VIN: 1GCEC14X19Z239852

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 2-door
  • Mileage 70,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Low Kms 69000 only, 6 Cyl,4.3L, RWD, work truck,

10995 +HST +LICENSING(PLATES,STICKER),

$495+ HST FOR Safety Certification,

Financing from 4.99% (O.A.C.),

We are certified Dealer,OMVIC Registered and Member of UCDA (Used Car Dealers Association).

No Hidden Fee or Charges,You pay what you see in ad.

Buy with confidence,feel free to call us for more information or visit us for test drive at

Empire Motorz Ltd,,

6 Hansen Rd South,Brampton,L6W 3H4, 

PHONE 416 414 2625

Mon-Fri 11:00 AM - 6:00 PM,

Saturday 11:00 AM - 5:00 PM

Sun Closed

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
Split Bench Seat
Automatic Headlights
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Empire Motorz

2015 Chevrolet Sonic...
 161,000 KM
$5,495 + tax & lic
2013 Chevrolet Sonic...
 155,000 KM
$4,995 + tax & lic
2014 Chevrolet Cruze...
 206,000 KM
$5,495 + tax & lic

Email Empire Motorz

Empire Motorz

Empire Motorz

6 Hansen Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 3H4

Call Dealer

416-414-XXXX

(click to show)

416-414-2625

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory