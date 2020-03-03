2009 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Safety Anti-Lock Brakes

Driver Air Bag

Passenger Air Bag

Traction Control

4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Stability Control Comfort Air Conditioning

Tilt Steering Wheel Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio Convenience Tow Hooks

Automatic Headlights

Passenger Vanity Mirror

Power Outlet Seating Split Bench Seat

Pass-Through Rear Seat

Rear Bench Seat Exterior Tire Pressure Monitor Powertrain Engine Immobilizer Additional Features Telematics

Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.