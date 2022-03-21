$8,999+ tax & licensing
2009 Chevrolet Suburban
6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
- VIN: 1GNFK16389R104862
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 317,040 KM
1 OWNER CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS! VERY WELL MAINTAINED OVER 40 SERVICE RECORDS, 4X4 LTZ FULLY LOADED ALL THE OPTIONS!! BLIND SPOT INDICATORS, BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, BACK UP CAMERA AND SENSORS, GREAT THREAD ON TIRES, HEATED AND COOLED FRONT LEATHER SEATS, HEATED REAR SEATS, DVD PLAYER, 20' ALLOYS, INTEROIR VERY CLEAN CONCIDERING THE MILEAGE, POWER ASSISTED TRUNK, SUNROOF, VERY NICE TRUCK. SOLD CERTIFIED
