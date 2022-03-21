Menu
2009 Chevrolet Suburban

317,040 KM

Details Description Features

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

WMZ Auto Sales

416-817-6764

Location

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

416-817-6764

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

317,040KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8786477
  • VIN: 1GNFK16389R104862

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 317,040 KM

Vehicle Description

1 OWNER CLEAN CARFAX NO ACCIDENTS! VERY WELL MAINTAINED OVER 40 SERVICE RECORDS, 4X4 LTZ FULLY LOADED ALL THE OPTIONS!! BLIND SPOT INDICATORS, BOSE SOUND SYSTEM, BACK UP CAMERA AND SENSORS, GREAT THREAD ON TIRES, HEATED AND COOLED FRONT LEATHER SEATS, HEATED REAR SEATS, DVD PLAYER, 20' ALLOYS,  INTEROIR VERY CLEAN CONCIDERING THE MILEAGE, POWER ASSISTED TRUNK, SUNROOF, VERY NICE TRUCK. SOLD CERTIFIED

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

