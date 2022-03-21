Menu
2009 Chevrolet Suburban

200,500 KM

$14,500

+ tax & licensing
$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

Acez Auto Sales

905-872-7367

2009 Chevrolet Suburban

2009 Chevrolet Suburban

4WD 4dr 1500 LT

2009 Chevrolet Suburban

4WD 4dr 1500 LT

Location

Acez Auto Sales

243 Queen Street East Unit #1, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

905-872-7367

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$14,500

+ taxes & licensing

200,500KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8816117
  Stock #: OT20220711
  VIN: 1GNFK26329R120786

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Mileage 200,500 KM

Vehicle Description

FULLU LOADED, BRAND NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND, CLEAN IN AND OUT, CLEAN BODY. 128,000MILES.


***Transportation anywhere in Canada, Facetime / Video on request.***


All vehicle includes Oil change, Professionally cleaned inside and out.
Car proof history report provided with each vehicle. 


Safety certified thorough 150 point inspection Included in the price.


Trade-Ins - We take any year and model! Bring in your old vehicle for a free appraisal.


To get more information about our inventory please visit our website: WWW.ACEZAUTO.COM


**PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING**


Buy with Confidence
We are OMVIC registered and a member of Used Car Dealer Association
    
ACEZ AUTO SALES 
DRIVE IN PERFECTION
Phone 905-872-7367
26 Bramsteele Rd Unit#1
Brampton, ON L6W 1B3
www.acezauto.com
Monday to Saturday: 10:00AM TO 7:00PM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
BACKUP CAMERA
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Tow Package
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
dvd player
Bluetooth
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Premium Audio
Entertainment System

Acez Auto Sales

Acez Auto Sales

243 Queen Street East Unit #1, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

