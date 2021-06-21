Menu
2009 Dodge Journey

263,918 KM

Details

$3,995

+ tax & licensing
$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

BR Motors

905-791-3300

No Accidents | FWD |7 Passenger |SXT SOLD "AS IS "

No Accidents | FWD |7 Passenger |SXT SOLD "AS IS "

BR Motors

117 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3G3

905-791-3300

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

Sale

$3,995

+ taxes & licensing

263,918KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 7445237
  • Stock #: 1247
  • VIN: 3D4GG57V09T171200

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black + Beige
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 7
  • Mileage 263,918 KM

Vehicle Description

No accident Ontario vehicle with Lot of Options! SOLD"AS IS"

 

- 7 Seater, 

- Black Beige Fabric interior,

- Parking Assist, 

- Sun Roof,

- Alloys, 

- Back up Camera,  

- Air Conditioning,  

- Rear seat Air Conditioning,

- Heated seats,

- Bluetooth, 

- Sirius XM, 

- Power Windows/Locks, 

- Keyless Entry, 

- Tinted Windows 

…and many more

 

 

BR Motors has been serving the GTA and the surrounding areas since 1983, by helping customers find a car that suits their needs. We believe in honesty and maintain a professional corporate and social responsibility. Our dedicated sales staff and management will make your car buying experience efficient, easier, and affordable!

All prices are price plus taxes, licensing, finance.

We Accept Trade in’s at top $ value.

FINANCING AVAILABLE for all type of credits Good Credit / Fair Credit / New credit / Bad credit / Previous Repo / Bankruptcy / Consumer proposal. 

 

This vehicle is sold "AS IS ". 

 

VEHICLE SOLDS "AS IS": THE MOTOR VEHICLE SOLD UNDER THIS CONTRACT IS BEING SOLD "AS IS" AND IS NOT REPRESENTED AS BEING IN ROADWORTHY CONDITION, MECHANICALLY SOUND OR MAINTAINED AT ANY GUARANTEED LEVEL OF QUALITY. THE VEHICLE MAY NOT BE FIT FOR USE AS A MEANS OF TRANSPORTATION AND MAY REQUIRE SUBSTATIAL REPAIRS AT THE PURCHASER'S EXPENSES. IT  MAY NOT BE POSSIBLE TO REGISTER THE VEHICLE TO BE DRIVEN IN ITS CURRENT CONDITION.

https://brmotors.ca/financing/

 

ALL VEHICLES COME WITH HISTORY REPORTS. EXTENDED WARRANTIES ARE AVAILABLE. VEHICLE OPTIONS MIGHT VARY DUE TO DIFFERENT TRIM LEVELS. 

 

Please give us a call (905) – 791 - 3300 or email us at info@brmotors.ca 

Visit us at BR Motors - 117 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, Ontario.

 

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Security System
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Rearview Camera
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Tire Pressure Monitor
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Sunroof / Moonroof
Cruise Control
Anti-Theft System
Engine Immobilizer
Keyless Entry
Steering Wheel Controls
Automatic Headlights
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Rear Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Trip Computer
CD Changer
Bluetooth
Auxiliary Audio Input
SiriusXM Radio
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Cloth Seats
Power Driver Seat
7 seater
Lumbar Support
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
High Output
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

BR Motors

BR Motors

117 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3G3

905-791-3300

