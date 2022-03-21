$10,499+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$10,499
+ taxes & licensing
WMZ Auto Sales
416-817-6764
2009 Dodge Ram 1500
2009 Dodge Ram 1500
SLT
Location
WMZ Auto Sales
6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1
416-817-6764
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$10,499
+ taxes & licensing
280,036KM
Used
- Listing ID: 8958250
- VIN: 1D3HV13T99S826418
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 280,036 KM
Vehicle Description
SPORT SHIFTER HEMI 5.7L 4X4 SLT, XD 20' ALLOYS, FENDER FLARES,PWR SEATS, NEW FRONT STRUTS DRIVES SMOOTH,DUAL EXIT EXHUAST, CLEAN UNDER CARRAIGE. NO ACCIDENTS CERTIFIED!!
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Conventional Spare Tire
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.
Back to Top
More inventory From WMZ Auto Sales
WMZ Auto Sales
6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1