2009 Dodge Ram 1500

280,036 KM

$9,999

+ tax & licensing
WMZ Auto Sales

416-817-6764

SLT

Location

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

416-817-6764

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

280,036KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 9461275
  • VIN: 1D3HV13T99S826418

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 280,036 KM

Vehicle Description

SPORT SHIFTER HEMI 5.7L 4X4 SLT, XD 20' ALLOYS, FENDER FLARES,PWR SEATS, NEW FRONT STRUTS DRIVES SMOOTH,DUAL EXIT EXHUAST, CLEAN UNDER CARRAIGE. NO ACCIDENTS CERTIFIED!!

Wmz Auto Sales FINANCING AVAILABLE FROM 4.99%

www.wmzauto.ca All vehicles are PRE-OWNED. All in price, Just plus Tax, and Licensing. NO HIDDEN CHARGES. ALL PRICES ARE PLUS TAX. All vehicles come with Carfax history reports. For any inquiries please call 416 817 6764. Come visit us at 6 Rutherford Road South, Brampton. Hours of operation include Mon-Fri (10 AM-6 PM), The list of options on the vehicles is automatically VIN decoded and as a result, there may be discrepancies between what is listed and the vehicle. Please check with dealer for details.

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
CD Player
Automatic Headlights
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

