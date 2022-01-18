Menu
2009 Ford Explorer Sport Trac

238,440 KM

$9,950

+ tax & licensing
$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

Khyber Motors Ltd.

647-927-5252

2009 Ford Explorer Sport Trac

2009 Ford Explorer Sport Trac

4WD V8 XLT

2009 Ford Explorer Sport Trac

4WD V8 XLT

Location

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

647-927-5252

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

238,440KM
Used
  Get Financing
  Calculate Payments
  Get Insurance Quotes
  Listing ID: 8145523
  • Stock #: 7079839.5

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 7079839.5
  • Mileage 238,440 KM

Vehicle Description

4.6L 8 Cylinder, 4X4, XLT, RUNS & DRIVES GREAT, Power Drivers Seat, CERTIFIED & 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED.  CarFax Report: Copy and paste link below: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=qQeP2/CrVtFJs4MQZlWisH/UX0+Wskv3&lang=en All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED) $9,950 +Just Plus Tax and Licensing No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees Taxes and licensing not included in the price IF AD IS UP VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE TO SEE MORE PICTURES PLEASE VISIT KHYBERMOTORS.COM AND CLICK ON INVENTORY 2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers: 1) Engine 2) Transmission 3) Head Gasket 4) Transaxle/Differential 2 Years, Unlimited kilometers, ($1,000 Per Claim) WARRANTY IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE   Khyber Motors LTD SINCE 2005 Member of OMVIC and UCDA Buy with Confidence! Buy with Full Disclosure! Family Owned & Operated Business Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM Saturday 10:00AM - 4:00PM Sunday Closed  If you have any further questions please call (416)-828-2144or email us at mohsamyou@hotmail.com To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com Khyber Motors LTD 90 Kennedy road south Brampton L6W 3E7 Cell- (416)-828-2144"The list of options on the vehicles is automatically VIN decoded and as a result there may be discrepancies between what is listed and the vehicle. Please check with dealer for details.   While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of all information on this site, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify any information in question with a dealership sales representative.”

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
AM/FM Stereo
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Khyber Motors Ltd.

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

647-927-5252

416-828-2144
Quick Links
