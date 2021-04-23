Menu
2009 Ford F-150

188,362 KM

Details Description Features

$12,950

+ tax & licensing
$12,950

+ taxes & licensing

Khyber Motors Ltd.

647-927-5252

2009 Ford F-150

2009 Ford F-150

XLT 4X4

2009 Ford F-150

XLT 4X4

Location

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

647-927-5252

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$12,950

+ taxes & licensing

188,362KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 6986417
  • Stock #: XLT 4X4

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 188,362 KM

Vehicle Description

 

One Owner, XLT, 5.4L Runs Smooth, 4X4,

 

CarFax Report: Copy and paste link below:

 

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=saLWurFi7Mr4w5s4ArN80ZC%2fZXzF4zhv&_jstate=APhPlxbmBz6ANptfKUozZMaWkWwTMc3V5uhu1P5iqEdseE-1hlQYsbsHSLEIJbD9QfN7KIokMXiy2rjQwcR0eK_iZbWrjixr_jztx-hOkFE8-UHlDARePQorFkDIFbWYhhsf6ktR62auekZdt55nUzMMs7y4yb77HL75DjkFIplC8BpQm25mV0zZAzmhlJVqSpeJ7XCaVDnA3UDsg4JxfuZ_xSAF9X8WHoKx22cpfKaR34jUF9GrcIVL9cQ1o4p6IbUty3vfAncc28yoiX652pkRgxQFeiDfHIEUWGu666tq_autjAGK-XHB2v2cWQP4tdqs9U_eTBiBdaqjExz39uqxfeWTad83lM5WJaf2EyEkgRi9u7GSGp58vh9C5PpABcwZlJlE6OKzVXNyUdfjNjARNEWU3W7ctIn-FBs-xzKOAVusvBnj_HtMlK2EF4TiQyTxRrabjzo

All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)

$12,950

+Just Plus Tax and Licensing

No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees

Taxes and licensing not included in the price

IF AD IS UP VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE

TO SEE MORE PICTURES PLEASE VISIT KHYBERMOTORS.COM AND CLICK ON INVENTORY

2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:

1) Engine

2) Transmission

3) Head Gasket

4) Transaxle/Differential

2 Years, Unlimited kilometers, ($1,000 Per Claim)

WARRANTY IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE

 

Khyber Motors LTD SINCE 2005

Member of OMVIC and UCDA

Buy with Confidence!

Buy with Full Disclosure!

Family Owned & Operated Business

By Appointment Only due to City Bylaw

Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 7:00PM

Saturday 10:00AM - 4:00PM

Sunday 11:00AM – 4:00PM

 

If you have any further questions please call (647)-927-5252 or email us at mohsamyou@hotmail.com

To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com

Khyber Motors LTD

90 Kennedy road south Brampton L6W 3E7

Cell- (647)-927-5252

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Stability Control
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Door Locks
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
Satellite Radio
Auxiliary Audio Input
Tire Pressure Monitor
Rear Bench Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Engine Immobilizer
Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
Conventional Spare Tire

Khyber Motors Ltd.

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

