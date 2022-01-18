$12,450+ tax & licensing
647-927-5252
2009 Ford F-150
4WD SUPERCREW
Location
Khyber Motors Ltd.
90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
- Listing ID: 8145529
- Stock #: A04723.5
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Interior Colour Black
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Mileage 173,402 KM
Vehicle Description
Trucks exterior and interior is in bad shape, Runs and Drives Good no mechanical problems just the body and interior is rough. 5.4L 8 Cylinder 4X4,LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED. CarFax Report: Copy and paste link below: https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=SzUmfVNrViqE4h6ZyQo7fg83bUmDtg86 All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED) $12,450 +Just Plus Tax and Licensing No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees Taxes and licensing not included in the price IF AD IS UP VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE TO SEE MORE PICTURES PLEASE VISIT KHYBERMOTORS.COM AND CLICK ON INVENTORY 2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers: 1) Engine 2) Transmission 3) Head Gasket 4) Transaxle/Differential 2 Years, Unlimited kilometers, ($1,000 Per Claim) WARRANTY IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE Khyber Motors LTD SINCE 2005 Member of OMVIC and UCDA Buy with Confidence! Buy with Full Disclosure! Family Owned & Operated Business By Appointment Only due to City Bylaw Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 7:00PM Saturday 10:00AM - 4:00PM Sunday 11:00AM – 4:00PM If you have any further questions please call (416)-828-2144 or email us at mohsamyou@hotmail.com To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com Khyber Motors LTD 90 Kennedy road south Brampton L6W 3E7 Cell- (416)-828-2144
Vehicle Features
