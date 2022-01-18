Menu
2009 Ford F-150

173,402 KM

Details Description Features

$12,450

+ tax & licensing
$12,450

+ taxes & licensing

Khyber Motors Ltd.

647-927-5252

2009 Ford F-150

2009 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCREW

2009 Ford F-150

4WD SUPERCREW

Location

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

647-927-5252

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$12,450

+ taxes & licensing

173,402KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8145529
  • Stock #: A04723.5

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # A04723.5
  • Mileage 173,402 KM

Vehicle Description

Trucks exterior and interior is in bad shape, Runs and Drives Good no mechanical problems just the body and interior is rough. 5.4L 8 Cylinder 4X4,LEATHER HEATED SEATS SUNROOF     CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED.     CarFax Report: Copy and paste link below:     https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=SzUmfVNrViqE4h6ZyQo7fg83bUmDtg86     All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)  $12,450  +Just Plus Tax and Licensing  No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees  Taxes and licensing not included in the price  IF AD IS UP VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE  TO SEE MORE PICTURES PLEASE VISIT KHYBERMOTORS.COM AND CLICK ON INVENTORY  2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:  1) Engine  2) Transmission  3) Head Gasket  4) Transaxle/Differential  2 Years, Unlimited kilometers, ($1,000 Per Claim)  WARRANTY IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE      Khyber Motors LTD SINCE 2005  Member of OMVIC and UCDA  Buy with Confidence!  Buy with Full Disclosure!  Family Owned & Operated Business  By Appointment Only due to City Bylaw  Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 7:00PM  Saturday 10:00AM - 4:00PM  Sunday 11:00AM – 4:00PM     If you have any further questions please call (416)-828-2144 or email us at mohsamyou@hotmail.com  To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com  Khyber Motors LTD  90 Kennedy road south Brampton L6W 3E7  Cell- (416)-828-2144

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
Side Airbag
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Tinted Glass
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Trip Odometer
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
AM/FM Stereo
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

Khyber Motors Ltd.

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

