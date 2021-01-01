Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 GMC Sierra 1500

350,850 KM

Details Description Features

$7,450

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$7,450

+ taxes & licensing

Khyber Motors Ltd.

647-927-5252

Contact Seller
2009 GMC Sierra 1500

2009 GMC Sierra 1500

4X4 WT

Watch This Vehicle

2009 GMC Sierra 1500

4X4 WT

Location

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

647-927-5252

Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$7,450

+ taxes & licensing

350,850KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  • Get Financing
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6369236
  • Stock #: 4X4+CERTIFIED+2 YEAR WARRANTY

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 2-door
  • Stock # 4X4+CERTIFIED+2 YEAR WARRANTY
  • Mileage 350,850 KM

Vehicle Description

4.8L 8 Cylinder, 4X4, POWER WINDOW & LOCK, CRUISE CONTROL, RUNS & DRIVES GREAT, HIGHWAY MILES, AIR CONDITIONING NOT WORKING CERTIFIED & 2 YEAR WARRANTY INCLUDED.

CarFax Report: Copy and paste link below:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=FYncypALrt7lwpV6esKSswYNBMctDnh8
All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)
$7,450
+Just Plus Tax and Licensing
No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees
Taxes and licensing not included in the price
IF AD IS UP VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE
TO SEE MORE PICTURES PLEASE VISIT KHYBERMOTORS.COM AND CLICK ON INVENTORY
2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:
1) Engine
2) Transmission
3) Head Gasket
4) Transaxle/Differential
2 Years, Unlimited kilometers, ($1,000 Per Claim)
WARRANTY IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE

Khyber Motors LTD SINCE 2005
Member of OMVIC and UCDA
Buy with Confidence!
Buy with Full Disclosure!
Family Owned & Operated Business
Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM
Saturday 10:00AM - 4:00PM
Sunday Closed

If you have any further questions please call (647)-927-5252 or email us at mohsamyou@hotmail.com
To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com
Khyber Motors LTD
90 Kennedy road south Brampton L6W 3E7
Cell- (647)-927-5252

"The list of options on the vehicles is automatically VIN decoded and as a result there may be discrepancies between what is listed and the vehicle. Please check with dealer for details.   While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of all information on this site, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify any information in question with a dealership sales representative.”

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Stability Control
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Steering
AM/FM Radio
Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Front Reading Lamps
Power Outlet
Split Bench Seat
Tire Pressure Monitor
Engine Immobilizer
Telematics
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Khyber Motors Ltd.

2015 Nissan NV 2500 ...
 294,192 KM
$13,950 + tax & lic
2015 Nissan NV200 SV
 361,081 KM
$6,950 + tax & lic
2006 GMC Canyon SLE ...
 274,565 KM
$8,950 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
E-Sign Documents
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Khyber Motors Ltd.

Khyber Motors Ltd.

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

Call Dealer

647-927-XXXX

(click to show)

647-927-5252

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory