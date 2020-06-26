Menu
$19,950

+ taxes & licensing

Vault Motors

905-450-3030

2009 GMC Sierra 3500

HD 2WD Crew Cab 167" WT TOW TRUCK

Location

26 Bramsteele Rd Unit 1, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

  • 314,895KM
  • Used
  • Listing ID: 5308469
  • Stock #: 777778784
Exterior Colour
Gold
Interior Colour
Beige
Drive Type
Rear Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
8-cylinder

Ratler wheel lift wrecker  winch and air ride truck comes all lights ready to work  rock star rims  DVD ENTERTAINMENT  LEATHER POWER SUNROOF, WINDOWS, MIRRORS  A/C WELL MAINTAINED 


BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT NOT A PROBLEM. APPLY TODAY ON OUR WEBSITE WWW.VAULTMOTORS.CA OR COME VISIT OUR DEALERSHIP!


 


INTEREST RATES STARTING AT 4.99% WITH ZERO DOWN!!! OAC


CONTACT US TODAY AND LET OUR FAMILY SHOW YOU THE DIFFERENCE.


 


-SAFETY CERTIFIED - 150 POINT INSPECTION - $499


-OIL CHANGE


-PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED INSIDE AND OUT


-CAR PROOF HISTORY REPORT PROVIDED WITH EACH VEHICLE


 


Trade-ins - We take any year and model! Bring in your old vehicle for a free appraisal.


 


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!


 


We are OMVIC registered and a member of Used Car Dealer Association.


 


   VAULT MOTORS 


DRIVE IN PERFECTION


 


www.vaultmotors.ca


26 Bramsteele Rd


Brampton, ON L6W 1B3


Telephone 905-450-3030


Monday to Saturday: 10:00AM TO 7:00PM


 

Safety
  • Fog Lights
  • Security System
  • Traction Control
  • ABS Brakes
  • Power Brakes
  • Side Airbag
  • Passenger Airbag
  • Power-Assist Disc Brakes
  • Child-Safety Locks
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Locks
  • POWER SEAT
Exterior
  • Tinted Glass
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Daytime Running Lights
  • Xenon Headlights
  • Low Tire Pressure Warning
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Climate Control
  • Multi-Zone A/C
Convenience
  • Keyless Entry
  • tilt steering
  • Tow Package
  • Cup Holder
Seating
  • Heated Seats
  • Leather Seats
Media / Nav / Comm
  • Trip Odometer
  • CD Player
  • AM/FM Stereo
  • dvd player
  • Bluetooth
  • Digital clock
Windows
  • Sunroof/Moonroof
  • Rear Window Defroster
Security
  • Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Additional Features
  • Premium Audio
  • Navigation System
  • Entertainment System
  • Center Arm Rest
  • Driver Side Airbag
  • Automatic Headlight
  • Electronic Stability Control
  • Rear Windows Wiper
  • Dual impact Airbags

Vault Motors

