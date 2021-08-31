Menu
2009 Honda Accord

222,793 KM

Details Description

$5,989

+ tax & licensing
$5,989

+ taxes & licensing

Brampton Auto Center

647-631-8755

2009 Honda Accord

2009 Honda Accord

Sedan EX-L,EX-L

2009 Honda Accord

Sedan EX-L,EX-L

Location

Brampton Auto Center

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

647-631-8755

$5,989

+ taxes & licensing

222,793KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 7676035
  • Stock #: 09l
  • VIN: 1HGCP26809A807970

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 09l
  • Mileage 222,793 KM

Vehicle Description

Just arrived beautiful looking 2009 Honda Accord EX-L in great condition! Local Ontario vehicle, no accidents, no rust. 4 cylinder , 2.4L engine Automatic transmission has about 222,793 KM driving great! Loaded with Leather, Sunroof, Heated seats, Keyless entry, Alloy wheels, aux, Cruise control and much more!*welcome to get vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase**safety certified at no extra cost**professionally detailed and disinfected*All in price : $5989 plus HST and license fees.Call to book an appointment : 647-631-8755E-mail : info@bramptonautocenter.caBRAMPTON AUTO CENTER206 -69 EASTERN AVENUE BRAMPTON ON L6W 1X9Brampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty. We are OMVIC registered and proud member of the UCDA. You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more details.

Brampton Auto Center

Brampton Auto Center

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

