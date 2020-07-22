Menu
2009 Honda Civic

180,697 KM

Details Description Features

$3,950

+ tax & licensing
$3,950

+ taxes & licensing

Khyber Motors Ltd.

647-927-5252

DX

Location

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

647-927-5252

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

  • Listing ID: 5396786
  • Stock #: |Certified|2 Year WARRANTY
Sale Price

$3,950

+ taxes & licensing

180,697KM
Used
Fair Condition
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 180,697 KM

Vehicle Description

CarProof Report    To View The CarProof Report Please Click Link Below:https://vhr.carfax.ca/main?id=IxuswhDFjxYTNV0+2aDwb2Gv8EdF3HB3CERTIFIED WITH A 2 YEAR POWER TRAIN WARRANTY INCLUDED IN THE PRICE All-In Price$3,950+Just Plus Tax and LicensingNo Hidden Charges or Extra FeesTaxes and licensing not included in the priceIF AD IS UP VEHICLE IS AVAILABLETO SEE MORE PICTURES AND A VIDEO WALK AROUND OF THIS VEHICLE PLEASE CLICK LINK BELOW:2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:1) Engine2) Transmission3) Head Gasket4) Transaxle/Differential2 Years, Unlimited kilometers, ($1,000 Per Claim)WARRANTY IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE FINANCING AVAILABLE WITH ANY CREDIT GOOD, BAD EVEN BANKRUPTCY! Click the link below to fill out our secure online financing application and we will contact you shortly.https://www.carpages.ca/dealer/brampton/khyber-motors-ltd/credit/Khyber Motors LTD SINCE 2005Member of OMVIC and UCDABuy with Confidence!Buy with Full Disclosure!Family Owned & Operated BusinessMonday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PMSat & Sunday 10:00AM - 6:00PMIf you have any further questions please call (647)-927-5252 or email us at mohsamyou@hotmail.comTo see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.comKhyber Motors LTD90 Kennedy road south Brampton L6W 3E7Cell- (647)-927-5252"The list of options on the vehicles is automatically VIN decoded and as a result there may be discrepancies between what is listed and the vehicle. Please check with dealer for details.   While every reasonable effort is made to ensure the accuracy of all information on this site, we are not responsible for any errors or omissions. Please verify any information in question with a dealership sales representative.”

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Front Disc/Rear Drum Brakes
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Tilt Steering Wheel
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Bucket Seats
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Rear Bench Seat
Rear Spoiler
Steel Wheels
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Power Outlet
Engine Immobilizer
Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Khyber Motors Ltd.

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

