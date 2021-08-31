Menu
2009 Honda Civic

176,000 KM

Details Description Features

$5,990

+ tax & licensing
$5,990

+ taxes & licensing

Car Town Motors

416-509-3058

2009 Honda Civic

2009 Honda Civic

EX-L

2009 Honda Civic

EX-L

Location

Car Town Motors

164 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6X 1A7

416-509-3058

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,990

+ taxes & licensing

176,000KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 8066797
  VIN: 2HGFA15059H028702

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 176,000 KM

Vehicle Description

DESCRIPTION

2009 Honda Civic Manual Just arrived in stock

Excellent condition inside out, , Free accident and much more

Price5990$ plus tax and licensing fee.

Mileage 176000 km

Financing and extended warranty are available.

For more details or to book a test drive please contact us at 416 509 3058

By appointment only, please call to book a time. 

Car Town Motors

164 Queen St West

Brampton ON L6X1A7

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Keyless Entry
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
Sun/Moonroof

Car Town Motors

Car Town Motors

Brampton

164 Queen St W, Brampton, ON L6X 1A7

