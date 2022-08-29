Menu
2009 Honda Civic

221,543 KM

$7,499

+ tax & licensing
$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

Brampton Auto Center

647-631-8755

2009 Honda Civic

2009 Honda Civic

DX

2009 Honda Civic

DX

Brampton Auto Center

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

647-631-8755

$7,499

+ taxes & licensing

221,543KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 9093766
  • Stock #: 935005
  • VIN: 2HGFA16259H110512

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 221,543 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Honda Civic DX. Automatic, 4 door. Blue colour. 1.8L great on gas and very reliable vehicle. Clean in and out. 221,543 kms runs very good with no issues. Comes Certified. Has power windows, power side mirrors, A/C, CD/WMA/MP3. No rust on body. No accidents!
*Welcome to get vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase*
*Safety certified at no extra cost*
All in price : $7,499 plus HST and license plates.
Call : 647-631-8755 or 647-303-2585
E-mail : info@bramptonautocenter.ca
Brampton Auto Center
69 Eastern Avenue Brampton ON, L6W 1X9 unit 206
Brampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty. We are OMVIC registered and proud member of the UCDA. You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more details.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Brampton Auto Center

Brampton Auto Center

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

647-631-8755

