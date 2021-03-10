Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Honda Odyssey

207,114 KM

Details Description

$8,898

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,898

+ taxes & licensing

Brampton Auto Center

647-631-8755

Contact Seller
2009 Honda Odyssey

2009 Honda Odyssey

Touring EX-L

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Honda Odyssey

Touring EX-L

Location

Brampton Auto Center

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

647-631-8755

  1. 6819089
  2. 6819089
  3. 6819089
  4. 6819089
  5. 6819089
  6. 6819089
  7. 6819089
  8. 6819089
  9. 6819089
  10. 6819089
  11. 6819089
  12. 6819089
  13. 6819089
  14. 6819089
  15. 6819089
  16. 6819089
  17. 6819089
  18. 6819089
  19. 6819089
  20. 6819089
Contact Seller

$8,898

+ taxes & licensing

207,114KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 6819089
  • Stock #: 332
  • VIN: 5FNRL38879B500858

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Taffeta White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 332
  • Mileage 207,114 KM

Vehicle Description

Just arrived beautiful white 2009 Honda Odyssey Touring! Local Ontario vehicle, no accidents! Vehicle is in great condition inside out!! No mechanical issues, no rust. Drives well! Perfect family vehicle with tons of options! Fully loaded, top of the line!Loaded with ; NAVIGATION, DVD, BACK UP CAMERA, BLUETOOTH, HEATED SEATS, SUNROOF, 8 PASSENGER, POWER SEATS, LEATHER, KEYLESS ENTRY, POWER LIFT GATE, POWER SEATS AND MUCH MUCH MORE!!*Welcome to get vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase**Safety certified at no extra cost**Disinfected, sanitized and professionally detailed*All in price : $8898 + hst and plates.Don't miss you're chance! Rare Model! Call to book an appointment today!phone : 647-631-8755email : info@bramptonautocenter.caBrampton Auto Center206-69 Eastern Avenue, Brampton ON L6W 1X9 Brampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty. We are OMVIC registered and proud member of the UCDA. You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more details.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Brampton Auto Center

2010 Honda Pilot EX
 200,450 KM
$8,499 + tax & lic
2012 Honda Civic Sdn...
 195,468 KM
$5,898 + tax & lic
2015 Honda Civic Sed...
 150,146 KM
$10,333 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Brampton Auto Center

Brampton Auto Center

Brampton Auto Center

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

Call Dealer

647-631-XXXX

(click to show)

647-631-8755

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory