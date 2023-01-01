Menu
2009 Honda Ridgeline

187,799 KM

Details Description

$10,989

+ tax & licensing
$10,989

+ taxes & licensing

Brampton Auto Center

647-631-8755

2009 Honda Ridgeline

2009 Honda Ridgeline

EX-L

2009 Honda Ridgeline

EX-L

Location

Brampton Auto Center

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

647-631-8755

$10,989

+ taxes & licensing

187,799KM
Used
  Listing ID: 10433307
  Stock #: 90D80C
  VIN: 2HJYK16509H000154

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Blue
  Body Style Pickup Truck
  Transmission Automatic
  Mileage 187,799 KM

Vehicle Description

Just arrived! Blue on Grey Leather 2009 Honda Ridgeline EX-L 4WD! NO ACCIDENTS! CLEAN in and out. Runs excellent. Has only 187,799 kms. Regularly serviced. Fully Loaded with Sunroof, Leather Seats, Heated Seats, Keyless Entry, Alarm, Alloy Wheels, Fog Lights, 6 Disc CD/WMA/MP3/AUX/XM, A/C, Steering Wheel Audio and Cruise Controls, Running Boards, and more!
*Safety Certified at no extra cost*
*Welcome to get vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase*
All in price : $10,989 plus HST and license plates.
Call: 647-303-2585 or 647-631-8755
E-mail : info@bramptonautocenter.ca
Brampton Auto Center
69 Eastern Avenue, Brampton ON, L6W 1X9. Unit 206
Brampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty. We are OMVIC registered and proud member of the UCDA. You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more details.

Brampton Auto Center

Brampton Auto Center

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

