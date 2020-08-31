Menu
2009 Hyundai Elantra

182,754 KM

Details Description Features

$3,900

+ tax & licensing
$3,900

+ taxes & licensing

Vault Motors

905-450-3030

4DR SDN

Location

Vault Motors

26 Bramsteele Rd Unit 1, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

905-450-3030

$3,900

+ taxes & licensing

182,754KM
Used
  • Stock #: 77779632

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 182,754 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENT  LOTS OF SERVICE HISTORY WELL Maintained   ! POWER   WINDOWS, MIRRORS  A/C


1 YEAR ENGINE/TRANSMISSION WARRANTY INCLUDED


BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT NOT A PROBLEM. APPLY TODAY ON OUR WEBSITE WWW.VAULTMOTORS.CA OR COME VISIT OUR DEALERSHIP!


 


INTEREST RATES STARTING AT 4.99% WITH ZERO DOWN!!! OAC


CONTACT US TODAY AND LET OUR FAMILY SHOW YOU THE DIFFERENCE.


 


-SAFETY CERTIFIED - 150 POINT INSPECTION - $499


-OIL CHANGE


-PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED INSIDE AND OUT


-CAR PROOF HISTORY REPORT PROVIDED WITH EACH VEHICLE


 


Trade-ins - We take any year and model! Bring in your old vehicle for a free appraisal.


 


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!


 


We are OMVIC registered and a member of Used Car Dealer Association.


 


   VAULT MOTORS 


DRIVE IN PERFECTION


 


www.vaultmotors.ca


26 Bramsteele Rd


Brampton, ON L6W 1B3


Telephone 905-450-3030


Monday to Saturday: 10:00AM TO 7:00PM


 

Vehicle Features

Security System
ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Steering
Tinted Glass
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag

