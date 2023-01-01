Menu
2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

263,703 KM

Details Description Features

$5,400

+ tax & licensing
$5,400

+ taxes & licensing

Gracious Auto

905-230-2350

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

FWD 4dr 3.3L Auto GL

2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

FWD 4dr 3.3L Auto GL

Location

Gracious Auto

159 Rutherford Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 1L4

905-230-2350

$5,400

+ taxes & licensing

263,703KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10211820
  • Stock #: 310416
  • VIN: 5NMSG13E39H310416

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 263,703 KM

Vehicle Description

- Well Maintained,5 Passengers, Automatic, Power Windows, 4X4, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry, 4 Doors, Cruise Control, Air -----Conditioning, Black Exterior and Grey Interior





No Bargain, Great Car.





Price:$5400





159 Rutherford Rd S Unit-B1 Brampton, Ontario L6W 1L4





Cell: 647-298-2636.


Vehicle Features

Exterior

Tinted Glass
Compact Spare Tire
Rear Privacy Glass
Front/rear mud guards
Chrome grille surround
Intermittent rear window wiper/washer
2-speed variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/deicer
Body-colour door/liftgate handles
Body-colour bumpers w/embossed black lower inserts
Embossed black body-side moulding
Heated pwr body-colour mirrors w/timer
P235/70R16 all season tires

Interior

Trip Odometer
Trip Computer
Leather Wrapped Shift Knob
Front & Rear Floor Mats
glove box
Rear window defroster w/timer
Lockable glove box
(3) passenger assist grips
(2) rear coat hangers
Remote fuel door/hood release
Seatback pockets
Roof rack side rails
Deluxe cut-pile carpeting
Pwr windows w/driver auto-down
Cargo area under-floor storage

Mechanical

Front Wheel Drive
DUAL EXHAUST
Transmission Cooler
Battery Saver
130-amp alternator
Front/rear stabilizer bars
Independent MacPherson strut front suspension
5-speed automatic transmission w/OD
Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes
Engine-speed sensing pwr rack & pinion steering
3.3L DOHC CVVT V6 engine
Independent multi-link rear suspension-inc: gas shocks

Convenience

Clock

Safety

ABS
Front/rear crumple zones
Child safety rear door locks
Energy-absorbing steering column
seat belt
brake
3-point seatbelts for all seating positions
Front seat mounted side impact airbags
Shift interlock system
Pwr window lock-out button
Body-side reinforcements
Hood buckling creases/safety stops
Lower/upper anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system
Roof mounted side curtain airbags for all rows

Powertrain

check engine

Media / Nav / Comm

Roof mounted micro antenna

Additional Features

Armrest
coolant temp
low fuel
charging system
door ajar
Shiftronic
Warning lights-inc: oil pressure
odometer
load limiters
(1) cargo area
illuminated switches
(2) rear console
airbag (SRS)
lower dash
upper door inserts
TGS surround
(4) doors
(1) rear of centre console
central dome
adjustable shoulder anchors
12-volt pwr outlets-inc: (2) front
60/40 split-fold 2nd row bench seat w/adjustable headrests
Cupholders-inc: (2) front centre console
Dual sunvisors-inc: illuminated visor vanity mirrors
Front centre console-inc: storage
Front seat belts-inc: pretensioners
Lighting-inc: (2) map
Silver accented instrumentation-inc: tachometer
Woodgrain trim-inc: centre console
flip fold/flat fold passenger side
fold flat driver side
visor extensions
16 x 7.0 5-spoke aluminum wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

