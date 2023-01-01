2009 Hyundai Santa Fe

$5,400 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 6 3 , 7 0 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10211820

10211820 Stock #: 310416

310416 VIN: 5NMSG13E39H310416

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Blue

Interior Colour Beige

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Engine 6-cylinder

Doors 4-door

Mileage 263,703 KM

Vehicle Features Exterior Tinted Glass Compact Spare Tire Rear Privacy Glass Front/rear mud guards Chrome grille surround Intermittent rear window wiper/washer 2-speed variable-intermittent windshield wipers w/deicer Body-colour door/liftgate handles Body-colour bumpers w/embossed black lower inserts Embossed black body-side moulding Heated pwr body-colour mirrors w/timer P235/70R16 all season tires Interior Trip Odometer Trip Computer Leather Wrapped Shift Knob Front & Rear Floor Mats glove box Rear window defroster w/timer Lockable glove box (3) passenger assist grips (2) rear coat hangers Remote fuel door/hood release Seatback pockets Roof rack side rails Deluxe cut-pile carpeting Pwr windows w/driver auto-down Cargo area under-floor storage Mechanical Front Wheel Drive DUAL EXHAUST Transmission Cooler Battery Saver 130-amp alternator Front/rear stabilizer bars Independent MacPherson strut front suspension 5-speed automatic transmission w/OD Pwr ventilated front/solid rear disc brakes Engine-speed sensing pwr rack & pinion steering 3.3L DOHC CVVT V6 engine Independent multi-link rear suspension-inc: gas shocks Convenience Clock Safety ABS Front/rear crumple zones Child safety rear door locks Energy-absorbing steering column seat belt brake 3-point seatbelts for all seating positions Front seat mounted side impact airbags Shift interlock system Pwr window lock-out button Body-side reinforcements Hood buckling creases/safety stops Lower/upper anchors & tethers for children (LATCH) system Roof mounted side curtain airbags for all rows Powertrain check engine Media / Nav / Comm Roof mounted micro antenna Additional Features Armrest coolant temp low fuel charging system door ajar Shiftronic Warning lights-inc: oil pressure odometer load limiters (1) cargo area illuminated switches (2) rear console airbag (SRS) lower dash upper door inserts TGS surround (4) doors (1) rear of centre console central dome adjustable shoulder anchors 12-volt pwr outlets-inc: (2) front 60/40 split-fold 2nd row bench seat w/adjustable headrests Cupholders-inc: (2) front centre console Dual sunvisors-inc: illuminated visor vanity mirrors Front centre console-inc: storage Front seat belts-inc: pretensioners Lighting-inc: (2) map Silver accented instrumentation-inc: tachometer Woodgrain trim-inc: centre console flip fold/flat fold passenger side fold flat driver side visor extensions 16 x 7.0 5-spoke aluminum wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.