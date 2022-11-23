Menu
2009 Jeep Grand Cherokee

234,213 KM

$6,999

+ tax & licensing
$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

416-727-1270

2009 Jeep Grand Cherokee

2009 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4WD Laredo | HEATED SEATS | ALLOYS | LOADED

2009 Jeep Grand Cherokee

4WD Laredo | HEATED SEATS | ALLOYS | LOADED

Location

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

416-727-1270

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Sale

$6,999

+ taxes & licensing

234,213KM
Used
Excellent Condition
  Listing ID: 9423664
  VIN: 1J8GR48K19C530435

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Grey
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 234,213 KM

Vehicle Description

BUY AT HOME EXPERIENCE

Experience a new way of buying. Toronto Cars Sales is here to provide you with a hassle free buying experience and  facilitate your purchase from the convenience of your home. It's as simple as these four following steps :

1) Pick your vehicle and get a quote2) Book an appointment for a vehicle tour at your home 3) Complete all the documents via (docusign or at home signing system)4) Have the vehicle delivered to your driveway!

TORONTO CAR SALES & AUTO  SERVICES has been serving GTA for the past 15 years with quality used cars. We are a trusted family owned and operated business. TEAM TCS is committed to helping you with all of your automotive needs during these challenging times. We offer competitive prices. We believe in a haggle free environment and provide our best price upfront. We compare our vehicles with competing inventory and adjust our prices on a daily basis in order to provide the most aggressive prices on the market. Just ask us and we will prove it to you through a complete market pricing analysis on any vehicle in our inventory. 

As per OMVIC regulations: Vehicle is not drivable, not certified and not e-tested. Certification is available for nine hundred and ninety nine dollars ($999.00). Certification is NOT mandatory. Not only do we abide by the ministry of transportation standards when certifying our vehicles, we go above and beyond to ensure the highest quality product.

****************************************************************************************************

Although every effort is made to ensure that the information provided to you is accurate and up to date; we do not take any responsibility for any errors, omissions and / or typography mistakes found on all of our pages. Prices may change without notice to keep up with current market prices. To ensure that you get the most updated information please call the store, or email us!

*******************************************************************************************

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Folding Rear Seat
Power Door Locks
Trip Computer
Front Reading Lamps
Rear Reading Lamps
Anti-Theft System
Rear Bench Seat
Cargo shade
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Child Seat Anchors
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Seats
Keyless Entry
Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Proximity Key
Power Outlet
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
AM/FM Radio
Premium Sound System
CD Player
MP3 Player
Steering Wheel Audio Controls
Heated Seats
Split Rear Seat
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Passenger Adjustable Lumbar
Alloy Wheels
Luggage Rack
Privacy Glass
Temporary spare tire

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

416-727-1270

