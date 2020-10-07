Menu
2009 Jeep Wrangler

229,500 KM

Details Description Features

$15,800

+ tax & licensing
$15,800

+ taxes & licensing

Acez Auto Sales

905-872-7367

2009 Jeep Wrangler

2009 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited CLEAN NO RUST WRANGLER 4WD 4dr Sahara

2009 Jeep Wrangler

Unlimited CLEAN NO RUST WRANGLER 4WD 4dr Sahara

Acez Auto Sales

243 Queen Street East Unit #1, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

905-872-7367

$15,800

+ taxes & licensing

229,500KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5999070
  Stock #: PR20201028
  VIN: 1J4GA591X9L721937

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Gray
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # PR20201028
  • Mileage 229,500 KM

Vehicle Description

LOADED WITH EVERYTHINGS, 229KM, ONE OWNER JEEP, ALL SERVICES UPTO DATE, COMES WITH SECOND SETS OF RIMS/TIRES


All vehicle includes Oil change, Professionally cleaned inside and out.
Car proof history report provided with each vehicle.


Safety certified thorough 150 point inspection $399. 


Trade-Ins - We take any year and model! Bring in your old vehicle for a free appraisal.


To get more information about our inventory please visit our website: WWW.ACEZAUTO.COM


**PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING**


We are OMVIC registered and a member of Used Car Dealer Association
    
ACEZ AUTO SALES 
DRIVE IN PERFECTION
Phone 905-872-7367
243 Queen Street East Unit#1
Brampton, ON L6W 2B5 
www.acezauto.com
Hours Monday to Saturday: 10:00AM TO 7:00PM
Sunday 11:00AM TO 4:00PM

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Alloy Wheels
Air Conditioning
Climate Control
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Tow Package
Folding Rear Seat
Vehicle Anti-Theft System

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Acez Auto Sales

Acez Auto Sales

243 Queen Street East Unit #1, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

905-872-XXXX

905-872-7367

