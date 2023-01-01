$4,499+ tax & licensing
$4,499
+ taxes & licensing
WMZ Auto Sales
416-817-6764
2009 Nissan Sentra
Location
6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
217,374KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 9835295
- VIN: 3N1CB61E19L689781
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Sedan
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
- Transmission Manual / Standard
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 217,374 KM
Vehicle Description
SE-R SPEC V MANUAL!!! 2.5L, LIMITED SLIP DIFF, SUNROOF, 1 OWNER NISSAN DEALER COMPANY VEHICLE, 30 MAINTAINCE RECORDS. NO ACCIDENTS, VERY FUN CAR TO DRIVE, ENGINE RUNS GREAT, CLUTCH HAS PLENTY OF LIFE LEFT. CERTIFIED WILL COME WITH BRAND NEW TIRES ALL AROUND AND NEW BRAKES.
Vehicle Features
Safety
Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost
Interior
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Mechanical
Power Steering
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
