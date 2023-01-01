Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Nissan Sentra

217,374 KM

Details Description Features

$4,499

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,499

+ taxes & licensing

WMZ Auto Sales

416-817-6764

Contact Seller
2009 Nissan Sentra

2009 Nissan Sentra

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Nissan Sentra

Location

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

416-817-6764

  1. 1681488186
  2. 1681488188
  3. 1681488189
  4. 1681488191
  5. 1681488193
  6. 1681488195
  7. 1681488196
  8. 1681488198
  9. 1681488200
Contact Seller
Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$4,499

+ taxes & licensing

Calculate Payments
Get Insurance Quotes
217,374KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 9835295
  • VIN: 3N1CB61E19L689781

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Red
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Manual / Standard
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 217,374 KM

Vehicle Description

SE-R SPEC V MANUAL!!! 2.5L, LIMITED SLIP DIFF, SUNROOF, 1 OWNER NISSAN DEALER COMPANY VEHICLE, 30 MAINTAINCE RECORDS. NO ACCIDENTS, VERY FUN CAR TO DRIVE, ENGINE RUNS GREAT, CLUTCH HAS PLENTY OF LIFE LEFT. CERTIFIED WILL COME WITH BRAND NEW TIRES ALL AROUND AND NEW BRAKES.

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Rear Window Defrost

Interior

Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Mechanical

Power Steering

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From WMZ Auto Sales

2011 Ford Transit Co...
 153 KM
$9,499 + tax & lic
2009 Chevrolet Expre...
 239 KM
$7,499 + tax & lic
2006 Nissan Titan SE...
 266,560 KM
$7,499 + tax & lic

Email WMZ Auto Sales

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
WMZ Auto Sales

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

Call Dealer

416-817-XXXX

(click to show)

416-817-6764

Alternate Numbers
905-455-2121
Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory