2009 Toyota Camry LE 2.4L 4-Cylinder with 141,186 originall kilometers. Green on beige interior. Power windows, lock, mirriors, and cruise control. Clean, Runs and drives very smooth, Certified comes with our 2 year power train warranty. 

Carfax Clean copy and paste link below:

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=fUndA8ZpVTKUIx4SQXA9g8dlTTlrKWtu

 

All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)

$11,950

+Just Plus Tax and Licensing

No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees

Taxes and licensing not included in the price

2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:

1) Engine

2) Transmission

3) Head Gasket

4) Transaxle/Differential

5) Seals & Gaskets

Unlimited Kilometres, $1,000 Per Claim, $100 Deductible, $75 Activation fee.

 

Khyber Motors LTD Family Owned & Operated SINCE 2005

90 Kennedy Road South

Brampton ON L6W3E7

(647)-927-5252

Member of OMVIC and UCDA

Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM

Saturday 10:00AM - 6:00PM

Sunday 11:00AM - 5:00PM

2009 Toyota Camry

141,186 KM

$11,950

+ tax & licensing
Location

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

647-927-5252

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

141,186KM
Used

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Green
  • Interior Colour Beige
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Mileage 141,186 KM

Vehicle Description

2009 Toyota Camry LE 2.4L 4-Cylinder with 141,186 originall kilometers. Green on beige interior. Power windows, lock, mirriors, and cruise control. Clean, Runs and drives very smooth, Certified comes with our 2 year power train warranty. 


Vehicle Features

Exterior

Fog Lights
Alloy Wheels
Heated Exterior Mirrors

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Trip Odometer
AM/FM Stereo

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Safety

ABS Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes

Additional Features

Entertainment System
Driver Side Airbag

Khyber Motors Ltd.

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

647-927-5252

Alternate Numbers
416-828-2144
Khyber Motors Ltd.

647-927-5252

2009 Toyota Camry