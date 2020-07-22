2009 Toyota RAV4

+ taxes & licensing
Beautiful looking Gold Toyota Rav4. No accidents, in great condition. 148,000 km . 4 wheel drive, keyless entry, aux, am/fm radio, cruise control and much more!All in price $8699 + hst and plates. Safety certified at no extra cost. Professionally detailed and disinfected and sanitized before each use.Call to book an appointment now .647 - 631 - 8755 info@bramptonautocenter.caBrampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty.You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more details.
