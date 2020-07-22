Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2009 Toyota RAV4

148,000 KM

Details Description

$8,699

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
Buy From Home Available! Tap to View Options
$8,699

+ taxes & licensing

Brampton Auto Center

647-631-8755

Contact Seller
2009 Toyota RAV4

2009 Toyota RAV4

BASE

Watch This Vehicle

2009 Toyota RAV4

BASE

Location

Brampton Auto Center

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

647-631-8755

  1. 5466863
  2. 5466863
  3. 5466863
  4. 5466863
  5. 5466863
  6. 5466863
  7. 5466863
  8. 5466863
  9. 5466863
  10. 5466863
  11. 5466863
  12. 5466863
  13. 5466863
  14. 5466863
  15. 5466863
  16. 5466863
  17. 5466863
  18. 5466863
  19. 5466863
  20. 5466863
Contact Seller

$8,699

+ taxes & licensing

148,000KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5466863
  • Stock #: 34R2
  • VIN: JTMBF33V295003644

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Sandy Beach Metallic
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 34R2
  • Mileage 148,000 KM

Vehicle Description

Beautiful looking Gold Toyota Rav4. No accidents, in great condition. 148,000 km . 4 wheel drive, keyless entry, aux, am/fm radio, cruise control and much more!All in price $8699 + hst and plates. Safety certified at no extra cost. Professionally detailed and disinfected and sanitized before each use.Call to book an appointment now .647 - 631 - 8755 info@bramptonautocenter.caBrampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty.You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more details.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Brampton Auto Center

2009 Toyota RAV4 BASE
 148,000 KM
$8,699 + tax & lic
2009 Toyota RAV4 Sport
 235,435 KM
$7,299 + tax & lic
2017 Honda Civic Sed...
 52,581 KM
$18,898 + tax & lic

Buy From Home Available!

Remote buying options
Local Delivery

* Remote buying options subject to local restrictions due to COVID-19. Please contact dealer for availability.

Email Brampton Auto Center

Brampton Auto Center

Brampton Auto Center

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

Call Dealer

647-631-XXXX

(click to show)

647-631-8755

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory