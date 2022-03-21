Menu
2009 Toyota Sienna

147,341 KM

Details Description

Brampton Auto Center

647-631-8755

CE

Location

Brampton Auto Center

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

647-631-8755

147,341KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8810156
  • Stock #: 959983
  • VIN: 5TDZK29C49S243492

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Mileage 147,341 KM

Vehicle Description

Just arrived! Great spacious 7 seater family minivan. 2009 Toyota Sienna CE with VERY LOW KMS! Only 147000kms! Local Ontario Vehicle with no accidents. No rust on body. Clean in and out. Runs excellent with no issues, very reliable. 3.5L V6. Loaded with keyless entry, double sliding doors with power windows, front and rear A/C, CD/MP3/WMA, AUX, cruise control, alarm, steering wheel audio control.
*welcome to get vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase*
*safety certified at no extra cost*
All in Price : $10,898 plus HST and license fees.
Call : 647-631-8755 or 647-303-2585
Email : info@bramptonautocenter.ca
Brampton Auto Center
206 - 69 Eastern Avenue Brampton ON, L6W 1X9
Brampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty. We are OMVIC registered and proud member of the UCDA. You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more details.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

