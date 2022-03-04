Menu
2010 Acura MDX

221,553 KM

Details Description

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
Brampton Auto Center

647-631-8755

Tech pkg

Tech pkg

Location

69 Eastern Ave #206, Brampton, ON L6W 1X9

221,553KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8652304
  • Stock #: 9900
  • VIN: 2HNYD2H64AH000862

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Crystal Black Pearl
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Stock # 9900
  • Mileage 221,553 KM

Vehicle Description

Just arrived beautiful crystal black pearl on beige leather interior 7 seater SH-AWD. Technology package fully loaded with heated seats, power seats, sunroof, Bluetooth, six-CD changer, AUX/USB/DVD, 15 GB hard disk drive (HDD), multi-angle rearview camera, Navigation system, trip computer, rear entertainment system with DVD player, wireless headphones, remote control, AUX jacks and much more! Too many options to list. Vehicle is in really good condition in and out. 221kms runs excellent with no issues.*welcome to get vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase* *safety certified at no extra cost*All in price : $10,999 plus HST and license plates. Call : 647-631-8755 or 647-303-2585 Email : info@bramptonautocenter.caBrampton Auto Center 69 Eastern Avenue, Brampton ON, L6W 1X9Brampton Auto Center, welcomes you! Family owned dealership located in the GTA. We take pride in our work. Customer service is our priority. Full disclosure with honesty. We are OMVIC registered and proud member of the UCDA. You are welcomed to get the vehicle checked by any mechanic before purchase, for quality assurance. Financing available for all types of credit! Good, bad or no credit. No problem! We will get you approved. Warranty options available for any year, make or model! Contact dealer for more details.

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

