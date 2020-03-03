Menu
2010 Acura TSX

TSX SUNROOF/ALLOY/NO ACCIDENT/2.4 L/

2010 Acura TSX

TSX SUNROOF/ALLOY/NO ACCIDENT/2.4 L/

Location

Toronto Car Sales & Auto Service

243 Queen Street East, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

416-727-1270

$7,999

+ taxes & licensing

  • 17,400KM
  • Used
  • Excellent Condition
  • Listing ID: 4815396
  • VIN: JH4CU2F59AC801640
Exterior Colour
Silver Grey
Interior Colour
Gray
Body Style
Sedan
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
Front Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
4-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

2010 ACUR TSX, 2.4L, BLUETOOTH, SUNROOF, ALLOY CERTIFIED / CLEAN  *** $7,999.99***

NO ACCIDENTS, CARFAX VERIFIED! SOLD CERTIFIED. COMES LOADED WITH, SUNROOF, HEATED SEATS, AUTOMATIC CLIMATE CONTROL, PREMIUM SOUND SYSTEM, BLUETOOTH, CRUISE CONTROL, POWER LOCKS, POWER WINDOWS, MEMORY SEATS AND MUCH MORE!

This is the ideal car for a family. With all the creature comforts and technology, it's fun to drive. Expect outstanding fuel efficiency, a spacious, comfortable Car, and peace of mind thanks to advanced safety features. Make every day extraordinary with this Acura tsx

* BEST PRICES AVAILABLE FOR ALL CARS. Serving Brampton With Quality Used Cars For Over 20 Years!

* Car Proof Report Available!

* Got a vehicle to trade? Drive it in and have our professional appraiser look at it!

* Financing available! Bad Credit? No Credit? Bankrupt? We'll help you rebuild    your credit

* Low finance rates available! (Based on Credit rating and On Approved Credit)

*Please contact us for more info.

 *BOOK A ROAD TEST CALL US @905-459-8181 OR 416-727-1270 

 2 year power train warranty

 LOCATION @ 243 QUEEN ST E-BRAMPTON-ONT-L6W2

 *www.autotrader.com/torontocarsales

Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • 4-Wheel Disc Brakes
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
  • Power Passenger Seat
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Sunroof / Moonroof
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Remote Trunk Release
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Universal Garage Door Opener
  • Power Outlet
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Steering Wheel Audio Controls
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
  • AM/FM CD Player
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Rear Bench Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
  • Heated Front Seat(s)
Exterior
  • Alloy Wheels
  • Aluminum Wheels
  • Tire Pressure Monitor
Trim
  • Leather Steering Wheel
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
  • Transmission w/Dual Shift Mode
Additional Features
  • Integrated Turn Signal Mirrors
  • Auto-Dimming Rearview Mirror
  • Bluetooth Connection
  • Sun/Moonroof

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

