Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 BMW X3

188,500 KM

Details Description Features

$8,500

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

Acez Auto Sales

905-872-7367

Contact Seller
2010 BMW X3

2010 BMW X3

AWD 4dr 28i /6MONTH WARRANTY

Watch This Vehicle

2010 BMW X3

AWD 4dr 28i /6MONTH WARRANTY

Location

Acez Auto Sales

243 Queen Street East Unit #1, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

905-872-7367

  1. 5865510
  2. 5865510
  3. 5865510
  4. 5865510
  5. 5865510
  6. 5865510
  7. 5865510
  8. 5865510
  9. 5865510
  10. 5865510
  11. 5865510
  12. 5865510
  13. 5865510
  14. 5865510
  15. 5865510
  16. 5865510
  17. 5865510
  18. 5865510
Contact Seller

$8,500

+ taxes & licensing

188,500KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5865510
  • Stock #: TEST20201012
  • VIN: WBXPC7C49AWE53454

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Stock # TEST20201012
  • Mileage 188,500 KM

Vehicle Description

FULLY LOADED WITH EVERYTHINGS.. BRAND NEW BRAKES ALL AROUND


All vehicle includes Oil change, Professionally cleaned inside and out.
Car proof history report provided with each vehicle.


Safety certified thorough 150 point inspection $399. 


Trade-Ins - We take any year and model! Bring in your old vehicle for a free appraisal.


To get more information about our inventory please visit our website: WWW.ACEZAUTO.COM


**PRICE PLUS HST AND LICENSING**


Buy with Confidence
We are OMVIC registered and a member of Used Car Dealer Association
    
ACEZ AUTO SALES 
DRIVE IN PERFECTION
Phone 905-872-7367
243 Queen Street East Unit#1
Brampton, ON L6W 2B5 
www.acezauto.com
Hours Monday to Saturday: 10:00AM TO 7:00PM
Sunday 11:00AM TO 4:00PM

Vehicle Features

Traction Control
ABS Brakes
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Child-Safety Locks
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Rain sensor wipers
Leather Seats
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
Sunroof/Moonroof
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Entertainment System
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Leather Steering Wheels

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Acez Auto Sales

2009 Mazda MAZDA5 LO...
 227,500 KM
$4,500 + tax & lic
2017 Hyundai Santa F...
 121,600 KM
$18,500 + tax & lic
2012 Chevrolet Cruze...
 182,500 KM
$5,250 + tax & lic

Email Acez Auto Sales

Acez Auto Sales

Acez Auto Sales

243 Queen Street East Unit #1, Brampton, ON L6W 2B5

Call Dealer

905-872-XXXX

(click to show)

905-872-7367

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory