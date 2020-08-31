Menu
2010 Cadillac CTS

138,221 KM

$13,810

+ tax & licensing
$13,810

+ taxes & licensing

CA Auto Sales

905-796-2800

2010 Cadillac CTS

2010 Cadillac CTS

Wagon 5dr Wgn 3.6L Premium AWD HATCH BACK RARE FIND

2010 Cadillac CTS

Wagon 5dr Wgn 3.6L Premium AWD HATCH BACK RARE FIND

CA Auto Sales

273 Queen St West, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

905-796-2800

$13,810

+ taxes & licensing

138,221KM
Used
  Listing ID: 5725698
  Stock #: 0333
  VIN: 1G6DS8EV7A0104021

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour OFF WHITE
  Interior Colour Black
  Body Style Wagon
  Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Stock # 0333
  Mileage 138,221 KM

Vehicle Description

Absolutely sunning rare find, CTS4 with Navi and back up camera, heated and cooled seats, panoramic sky glass roof, 2 keys with fobs, remote starter, NEW CAR DEALER TRADE IN ! Have original tires and wheels from customer. NEW TIRES AND NEW BRAKES ALL THE WAY AROUND ROTORS AND PADS. 


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE WITH CA AUTO SALES IN BUSINESS FOR THE PAST 13 YEARS IN THE SAME location!! MEMBER OF THE U.C.D.A CHECK US OUT ON GOOGLE.  Cash and Finance options available! All types of credit are welcome. BAD CREDIT? -Let us help you and make this the most enjoyable stress-free experience for you to enhance all aspects of this process. With our market value pricing we price all our vehicles just right to save you time and aggravation. Our ONE PRICE vehicles are sure to allow you to purchase with confidence knowing you are getting the best deal and top reconditioning on all our vehicles. We have various makes and models of all vehicles to fit into everyones lifestyles. Allow us to help you find the perfect vehicle that fits you. HAVE A TRADE? We have a professional appraiser on site at all times combined with the state of the art technology and computer software to give you the most accurate trade value. We strive to provide the ultimate experience for all of our customers at our dealership. We have been serving Hamilton, Ancaster, Stoney Creek, Oakville Mississauga, Toronto, Vaughan, Barrie, Richmond Hill, newmarket,aurora, Bradford as far north as Thunder bay and of course our friends in Brampton for over 10 years. We take pride in supporting our community. Our goal is to ensure that each customer is treated with the proper care and respect that they deserve and that they receive the highest level of customer service. We make your auto shopping experience fun, easy and financially advantageous. (PRICING DOES NOT INCLUDE HST AND LICENSING. A $499 DOCUMENTATION FEE IS ONLY ADDED WHEN FINANCING).

Vehicle Features

Fog Lights
Security System
Traction Control
Power Brakes
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
POWER SEAT
Tinted Glass
Daytime Running Lights
Xenon Headlights
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
Heated Seats
Leather Seats
MEMORY SEAT
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
dvd player
Satellite Radio
Sunroof/Moonroof
Wood Trim Interior
Premium Audio
Auto Dimming Mirrors
Navigation System
Entertainment System
Parking Sensor
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Driver Side Airbag
Electronic Stability Control

CA Auto Sales

CA Auto Sales

273 Queen St West, Brampton, ON L6Y 1M7

