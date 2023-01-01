Menu
2010 Cadillac SRX

232,754 KM

$7,900

+ tax & licensing
$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

Gracious Auto

905-230-2350

2010 Cadillac SRX

2010 Cadillac SRX

AWD 4dr 3.0 Premium

2010 Cadillac SRX

AWD 4dr 3.0 Premium

Location

Gracious Auto

159 Rutherford Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 1L4

905-230-2350

$7,900

+ taxes & licensing

232,754KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10211817
  • Stock #: 657973
  • VIN: 3GYFNFEY1AS657973

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Silver
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 232,754 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 CADILLAC SRX PRM PREMIUM





- Well Maintained, Leather Seats,Panaramic Roof, Real TV, Navigation, Back up Camera, 5 Passengers, Automatic, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry, 4 Doors, Cruise Control, Air -----Conditioning, Black Exterior and Grey Interior





No Bargain, Firm Price, Great CAR.





Price: $7900





159 Rutherford Rd S Unit-B1 Brampton, Ontario L6W 1L4





Cell: 647-298-2636.

Vehicle Features

Interior

Tachometer
Compass
rear window defogger
cupholders
outside temp display
Anti-theft alarm
Seatback net map pockets

Safety

Tire Pressure Monitor
Child security rear door locks
Hill start assist
Driver & front passenger seat-mounted side air bags

Mechanical

Sport Suspension
Battery Run-Down Protection
Dual chrome exhaust tips
150 amp alternator
3.39 Axle Ratio
Continuously variable real time suspension damping

Exterior

Compact Spare Tire
Trailer Sway Control
LED tail lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

Bluetooth For Phone

Security

Electronic immobilizer theft-deterrent system

Comfort

Overhead console w/programmable universal home remote

Additional Features

coolant temp
load limiters
fuel range
front map
average fuel consumption
memory
fuel gauge
Oil Pressure Gauge
cargo
child lockout
Panic brake assist
lower child seat LATCH system
oil life
Retained accessory pwr for radio & windows after key-off
Driver & front passenger frontal air bags w/dual-stage deployment
Front passenger automatic airbag suppression
Front/rear roof-mounted head-curtain air bags w/rollover sensing
Solar-Ray tinted glass w/privacy tint on rear doors
rear quarters & liftgate
Pwr windows-inc: front express-up/down w/Pinchguard
express-down rear
Driver 8-way pwr & passenger 6-way pwr adjusters w/driver memory
Front pwr lumbar adjusters
Front & rear floormats
Telescoping steering column w/manual tilt
(4) aux pwr outlets
Rear 3-point seatbelts w/outboard comfort guides
pass-through
3.0L VVT SIDI V6 ENGINE
Switch operated pwr parking brake
Roof-mounted hexband antenna
personalization features
ticket flap
Front 3-point seatbelts w/pretensioners
shoulder strap height adjusters
Child seat anchors-inc: (3) rear integrated top tethers
Body-colour pwr folding heated mirrors
driver side auto dimming
60/40 split-folding/reclining rear seat w/armreast
low profile head restraints
Front floor console w/shifter
dual cup holders -inc: integrated arm rest
Instrumentation-inc: analogue speedometer
Driver info centre -inc: message centre w/warning messages
trip computer w/trip odometer
individual tire pressure readouts
Sliding driver/front passenger visors w/dimming vanity mirrors
Lighting-inc: illuminated entry/exit
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes w/dynamic rear brake proportioning

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Gracious Auto

Gracious Auto

159 Rutherford Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 1L4

905-230-2350

