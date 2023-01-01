$7,900+ tax & licensing
$7,900
+ taxes & licensing
Gracious Auto
905-230-2350
2010 Cadillac SRX
AWD 4dr 3.0 Premium
Location
159 Rutherford Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 1L4
232,754KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10211817
- Stock #: 657973
- VIN: 3GYFNFEY1AS657973
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Silver
- Interior Colour Black
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type All Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 6-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 232,754 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 CADILLAC SRX PRM PREMIUM
- Well Maintained, Leather Seats,Panaramic Roof, Real TV, Navigation, Back up Camera, 5 Passengers, Automatic, Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry, 4 Doors, Cruise Control, Air -----Conditioning, Black Exterior and Grey Interior
No Bargain, Firm Price, Great CAR.
Vehicle Features
Interior
Tachometer
Compass
rear window defogger
cupholders
outside temp display
Anti-theft alarm
Seatback net map pockets
Safety
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child security rear door locks
Hill start assist
Driver & front passenger seat-mounted side air bags
Mechanical
Sport Suspension
Battery Run-Down Protection
Dual chrome exhaust tips
150 amp alternator
3.39 Axle Ratio
Continuously variable real time suspension damping
Exterior
Compact Spare Tire
Trailer Sway Control
LED tail lamps
Media / Nav / Comm
Bluetooth For Phone
Security
Electronic immobilizer theft-deterrent system
Comfort
Overhead console w/programmable universal home remote
Additional Features
coolant temp
load limiters
fuel range
front map
average fuel consumption
memory
fuel gauge
Oil Pressure Gauge
cargo
child lockout
Panic brake assist
lower child seat LATCH system
oil life
Retained accessory pwr for radio & windows after key-off
Driver & front passenger frontal air bags w/dual-stage deployment
Front passenger automatic airbag suppression
Front/rear roof-mounted head-curtain air bags w/rollover sensing
Solar-Ray tinted glass w/privacy tint on rear doors
rear quarters & liftgate
Pwr windows-inc: front express-up/down w/Pinchguard
express-down rear
Driver 8-way pwr & passenger 6-way pwr adjusters w/driver memory
Front pwr lumbar adjusters
Front & rear floormats
Telescoping steering column w/manual tilt
(4) aux pwr outlets
Rear 3-point seatbelts w/outboard comfort guides
pass-through
3.0L VVT SIDI V6 ENGINE
Switch operated pwr parking brake
Roof-mounted hexband antenna
personalization features
ticket flap
Front 3-point seatbelts w/pretensioners
shoulder strap height adjusters
Child seat anchors-inc: (3) rear integrated top tethers
Body-colour pwr folding heated mirrors
driver side auto dimming
60/40 split-folding/reclining rear seat w/armreast
low profile head restraints
Front floor console w/shifter
dual cup holders -inc: integrated arm rest
Instrumentation-inc: analogue speedometer
Driver info centre -inc: message centre w/warning messages
trip computer w/trip odometer
individual tire pressure readouts
Sliding driver/front passenger visors w/dimming vanity mirrors
Lighting-inc: illuminated entry/exit
4-wheel anti-lock disc brakes w/dynamic rear brake proportioning
