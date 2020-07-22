2010 Chevrolet Cobalt

Vehicle Features

Safety Security System Power Brakes Side Airbag Passenger Airbag Power-Assist Disc Brakes Child-Safety Locks Power Options Power Windows Power Steering Power Locks Exterior Tinted Glass Low Tire Pressure Warning Comfort Air Conditioning Convenience Cruise Control Keyless Entry tilt steering Remote Trunk Release Cup Holder Seating Folding Rear Seat Media / Nav / Comm Trip Odometer CD Player AM/FM Stereo Satellite Radio Digital clock Security Vehicle Anti-Theft System Additional Features Cloth Interior Entertainment System Center Arm Rest Driver Side Airbag Dual impact Airbags

