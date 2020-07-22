Menu
Account
Sign In
Back

2010 Chevrolet Cobalt

153,802 KM

Details Description Features

$4,250

+ tax & licensing
Make it Yours
$4,250

+ taxes & licensing

Vault Motors

905-450-3030

Contact Seller
2010 Chevrolet Cobalt

2010 Chevrolet Cobalt

4DR SDN LT W/1SA

Watch This Vehicle

2010 Chevrolet Cobalt

4DR SDN LT W/1SA

Location

Vault Motors

26 Bramsteele Rd Unit 1, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

905-450-3030

  1. 5655483
  2. 5655483
  3. 5655483
  4. 5655483
  5. 5655483
  6. 5655483
  7. 5655483
  8. 5655483
  9. 5655483
  10. 5655483
  11. 5655483
  12. 5655483
  13. 5655483
  14. 5655483
  15. 5655483
  16. 5655483
  17. 5655483
  18. 5655483
  19. 5655483
  20. 5655483
  21. 5655483
  22. 5655483
  23. 5655483
  24. 5655483
Contact Seller

$4,250

+ taxes & licensing

153,802KM
Used
  • Calculate Payments
  • Get Insurance Quotes
  • Listing ID: 5655483
  • Stock #: 77771122

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Sedan
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 4-cylinder
  • Stock # 77771122
  • Mileage 153,802 KM

Vehicle Description

NO ACCIDENTS, 23 SERVICE RECORDS, CLEAN CAR WITH NO RUST, WELL MAINTAINED, POWER WINDOWS, ICE COLD A/C.


1 YEAR ENGINE/TRANSMISSION WARRANTY INCLUDED


BAD CREDIT, NO CREDIT NOT A PROBLEM. APPLY TODAY ON OUR WEBSITE WWW.VAULTMOTORS.CA OR COME VISIT OUR DEALERSHIP!


 


INTEREST RATES STARTING AT 4.99% WITH ZERO DOWN!!! OAC


CONTACT US TODAY AND LET OUR FAMILY SHOW YOU THE DIFFERENCE.


 


-SAFETY CERTIFIED - 150 POINT INSPECTION - $499


-OIL CHANGE


-PROFESSIONALLY CLEANED INSIDE AND OUT


-CAR PROOF HISTORY REPORT PROVIDED WITH EACH VEHICLE


 


Trade-ins - We take any year and model! Bring in your old vehicle for a free appraisal.


 


BUY WITH CONFIDENCE!


 


We are OMVIC registered and a member of Used Car Dealer Association.


 


   VAULT MOTORS 


DRIVE IN PERFECTION


 


www.vaultmotors.ca


26 Bramsteele Rd


Brampton, ON L6W 1B3


Telephone 905-450-3030


Monday to Saturday: 10:00AM TO 7:00PM


 

Vehicle Features

Security System
Power Brakes
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Power-Assist Disc Brakes
Child-Safety Locks
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Locks
Tinted Glass
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
Remote Trunk Release
Cup Holder
Folding Rear Seat
Trip Odometer
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Satellite Radio
Digital clock
Vehicle Anti-Theft System
Cloth Interior
Entertainment System
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag
Dual impact Airbags

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

Back to Top

More inventory From Vault Motors

2010 Chevrolet Cobal...
 153,802 KM
$4,250 + tax & lic
2014 RAM 1500 4WD Cr...
 142,952 KM
$28,000 + tax & lic
2013 Nissan Rogue FW...
 154,981 KM
$6,950 + tax & lic

Email Vault Motors

Vault Motors

Vault Motors

26 Bramsteele Rd Unit 1, Brampton, ON L6W 1B3

Call Dealer

905-450-XXXX

(click to show)

905-450-3030

Quick Links
Directions Website Inventory