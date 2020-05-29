Menu
$7,995

+ taxes & licensing

Caspian Motors

416-890-6872

2010 Chevrolet Equinox

1LT

Location

Caspian Motors

55 Advance Blvd suite 217, Brampton, ON L6T 4H8

416-890-6872

  • 152,000KM
  • Used
  • Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 5139446
  • VIN: 2CNFLEEY7A6395473
Exterior Colour
Blue
Interior Colour
Black
Body Style
Wagon
Fuel Type
Gasoline
Drive Type
All Wheel Drive
Transmission
Automatic
Engine
6-cylinder
Doors
4-door
Passengers
5

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

AWD/CLEAN CARPROOF!$7,995 plus HST. Licensing extra.Safety included.
Financing available on approved credit. All of our vehicles come with a 24,000km or 24 months extended warranty!
We aim to be under market! We're not in business to keep cars on our lot. Come take a test drive today @
Caspian Motors, a proud member of the UCDA!
We are located on the south east corner of Steeles Avenue and Advance Blvd, next to the self storage @
55 Advance Blvd unit 217
Brampton, On
L6T4H8
PLEASE CALL AHEAD!
Call us @ 416-890-6872
Email us @ caspianmotorsinc@gmail.com
Visit our web. @ www.caspian-motors.ca
Facebook: CaspianMotorsInc
Instagram: caspianmotors_inc 
Safety
  • Anti-Lock Brakes
  • Driver Air Bag
  • Fog Lights
  • Passenger Air Bag
  • Security System
  • Side Air Bag
  • Traction Control
  • Heated Mirrors
  • Rear Window Defrost
  • Brake Assist
  • Stability Control
  • Child Safety Locks
  • Rear Head Air Bag
  • Front Head Air Bag
  • Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Power Options
  • Power Mirrors
  • Power Windows
  • Power Steering
  • Power Door Locks
Comfort
  • Air Conditioning
  • Tilt Steering Wheel
  • Climate Control
Convenience
  • Cruise Control
  • Keyless Entry
  • Automatic Headlights
  • Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
  • Driver Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Vanity Mirror
  • Front Reading Lamps
  • Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
  • Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
  • Power Outlet
  • Temporary spare tire
Media / Nav / Comm
  • AM/FM Radio
  • CD Player
  • MP3 Player
  • Auxiliary Audio Input
Seating
  • Bucket Seats
  • Cloth Seats
  • Pass-Through Rear Seat
  • Power Driver Seat
  • Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Exterior
  • Aluminum Wheels
Windows
  • Privacy Glass
Powertrain
  • Engine Immobilizer
Additional Features
  • Telematics

