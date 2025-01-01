$10,950+ taxes & licensing
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500
LT
Location
Khyber Motors Ltd.
90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7
416-828-2144
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Red
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Stock # 298617
- Mileage 294,857 KM
Vehicle Description
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 1500 Z71 4x4 Crew Cab with 294,857 highway kilometers.
Powered by the reliable 5.3L 8-Cylinder Motor and backed by our 2 year power train warranty. Runs and drives smooth, 6-Passenger, and power driver’s seat. Comes Certified with our 2 year power train warranty included. Carfax Link Below, copy and paste:
https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=UXH5n2n6cdLprKNwjBPndUhjKMIocAYW
All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)
$10,950+ Just Plus Tax and Licensing
No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees
Taxes and licensing not included in the price
For more HD images please visit khybermotors.com
2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:
1) Engine
2) Transmission
3) Head Gasket
4) Transaxle/Differential
5) Seals & Gaskets
Unlimited Kilometres, $1,000 Per Claim, $100 Deductible, $75 Activation fee.
Khyber Motors LTD Family Owned & Operated SINCE 2005
Member of OMVIC and UCDA
Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 8:00PM
Saturday 10:00AM - 6:00PM
Sunday by appointment only please cal (416)-828-2144
Vehicle Features
