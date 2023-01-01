Menu
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

190,703 KM

Details Description Features

$10,999

+ tax & licensing
$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

WMZ Auto Sales

416-817-6764

2010 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

2010 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

2010 Chevrolet Silverado 2500

Location

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

416-817-6764

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$10,999

+ taxes & licensing

190,703KM
Used
As Is Condition
  • Listing ID: 10243698
  • VIN: 1GC4KVBG5AF122905

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Grey
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 190,703 KM

Vehicle Description

6.0L VORTEC 4X4. CREW CAB! 8'BOX. DUMP BED WORKS PERFECT. SOLD ASIS DUE TO RUST WILL NEED NEW ROCKERS/SECTION OF DRIVERS FLOOR.  

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Tire Pressure Monitor

Interior

Air Conditioning
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio

Exterior

Tow Hooks
Automatic Headlights

Seating

Split Bench Seat

Convenience

Passenger Vanity Mirror
Power Outlet

