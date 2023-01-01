$10,999+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing
416-817-6764
2010 Chevrolet Silverado 2500
Location
WMZ Auto Sales
6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1
Sold As Is
This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.
$10,999
- Listing ID: 10243698
- VIN: 1GC4KVBG5AF122905
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Grey
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 190,703 KM
Vehicle Description
6.0L VORTEC 4X4. CREW CAB! 8'BOX. DUMP BED WORKS PERFECT. SOLD ASIS DUE TO RUST WILL NEED NEW ROCKERS/SECTION OF DRIVERS FLOOR.
Vehicle Features
Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
