$8,499+ tax & licensing
$8,499
+ taxes & licensing
WMZ Auto Sales
416-817-6764
2010 Chevrolet Tahoe
Police Vehicle
Location
6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
267,526KM
Used
Good Condition
- Listing ID: 8715746
- VIN: 1GNMCAE00AR239432
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour Black
- Body Style SUV / Crossover
- Fuel Type Flex Fuel
- Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Doors 4-door
- Passengers 5
- Mileage 267,526 KM
Vehicle Description
PREVIOUS POLICE VEHICLE
Vehicle Features
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire
