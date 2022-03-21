Menu
2010 Chevrolet Tahoe

267,526 KM

Details Description Features

$8,499

+ tax & licensing
+ taxes & licensing

Location

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

+ taxes & licensing

267,526KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 8715746
  • VIN: 1GNMCAE00AR239432

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 5
  • Mileage 267,526 KM

Vehicle Description

PREVIOUS POLICE VEHICLE

Vehicle Features

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Tire Pressure Monitor
Child Safety Locks
Rear Head Air Bag
Front Head Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag Sensor
Security System
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps
Engine Immobilizer
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Keyless Entry
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror
Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror
Power Outlet
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input
Automatic Headlights
Privacy Glass
Running Boards/Side Steps
Cloth Seats
Pass-Through Rear Seat
Power Driver Seat
Driver Adjustable Lumbar
Transmission Overdrive Switch
Conventional Spare Tire

