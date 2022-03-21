2010 Chevrolet Tahoe

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,499 + taxes & licensing 2 6 7 , 5 2 6 K M Used Good Condition Calculate Payments

Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes

Listing ID: 8715746

8715746 VIN: 1GNMCAE00AR239432

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour Black

Body Style SUV / Crossover

Fuel Type Flex Fuel

Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 5

Mileage 267,526 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Side Air Bag Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Tire Pressure Monitor Child Safety Locks Rear Head Air Bag Front Head Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Sensor Interior Security System Air Conditioning Cruise Control Tilt Steering Wheel Power Door Locks Front Reading Lamps Engine Immobilizer Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Convenience Keyless Entry Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Driver Illuminated Vanity Mirror Passenger Illuminated Visor Mirror Power Outlet Media / Nav / Comm AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Exterior Automatic Headlights Privacy Glass Running Boards/Side Steps Seating Cloth Seats Pass-Through Rear Seat Power Driver Seat Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Transmission Overdrive Switch Conventional Spare Tire

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.