2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

250,512 KM

$5,499

+ tax & licensing
WMZ Auto Sales

416-817-6764

Location

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

416-817-6764

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

250,512KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10080225
  • VIN: 2D4CN1AE8AR246478

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 250,512 KM

Vehicle Description

WORK VAN! LADDER ROOF RACK, REAR DIVIDER AND STORAGE SHELVES. 3.3l V6. CERTIFIED

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

This form is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.
6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

416-817-6764

