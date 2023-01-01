2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,499 + taxes & licensing Calculate Payments Get Insurance Quotes 2 6 1 , 1 1 3 K M Used

Listing ID: 10080492

10080492 VIN: 2D4CN1AE9AR250975

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Mileage 261,113 KM

Vehicle Features Mechanical Anti-Lock Brakes Power Steering Safety Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Interior Air Conditioning Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Media / Nav / Comm CD Player Exterior Automatic Headlights Additional Features Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.

See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.