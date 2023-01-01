Menu
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

196,788 KM

Details Description Features

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

WMZ Auto Sales

416-817-6764

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

Location

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

416-817-6764

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

196,788KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10243782
  • VIN: 2D4CN1AE9AR465501

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 196,788 KM

Vehicle Description

3.3L CARGO VAN. HEAVY DUTY SUSPENSION, ONE OWNER FLEET BELL. WILL RECEIVE NEW BRAKES. SOLD CERTIFIED. 10+ OF THESE VANS IN STOCK

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Tire Pressure Monitor
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Front Reading Lamps

Media / Nav / Comm

AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Seating

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

