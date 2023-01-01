Menu
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

220,992 KM

Details Features

$5,999

+ tax & licensing
$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

WMZ Auto Sales

416-817-6764

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

C/V

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

C/V

Location

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

416-817-6764

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$5,999

+ taxes & licensing

220,992KM
Used
Good Condition
  • Listing ID: 10405293
  • VIN: 2D4CN1AE5AR246521

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Minivan / Van
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Passengers 2
  • Mileage 220,992 KM

Vehicle Features

Safety

Anti-Lock Brakes
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Traction Control
Heated Mirrors
Rear Window Defrost
Brake Assist
Stability Control
Passenger Air Bag Sensor

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Media / Nav / Comm

Air Conditioning
AM/FM Radio
CD Player
MP3 Player
Auxiliary Audio Input

Interior

Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Bucket Seats
Power Door Locks
Tire Pressure Monitor
Front Reading Lamps

Mechanical

Power Steering
4-Wheel Disc Brakes

Exterior

Automatic Headlights
Steel Wheels
Temporary spare tire

Convenience

Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers
Driver Vanity Mirror
Passenger Vanity Mirror
Third Passenger Door
Fourth Passenger Door
Power Outlet

Seating

Driver Adjustable Lumbar

Additional Features

Wheel Covers

Please contact the seller to confirm pricing, features, odometer, and availability of this vehicle.
See the Carpages.ca Terms & Conditions for more details.

