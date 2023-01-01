2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

Certified This vehicle is Safety Certified.

Listing ID: 10405293

10405293 VIN: 2D4CN1AE5AR246521

Vehicle Details Exterior Colour White

Body Style Minivan / Van

Fuel Type Gasoline

Drive Type Front Wheel Drive

Transmission Automatic

Doors 4-door

Passengers 2

Mileage 220,992 KM

Vehicle Features Safety Anti-Lock Brakes Driver Air Bag Passenger Air Bag Traction Control Heated Mirrors Rear Window Defrost Brake Assist Stability Control Passenger Air Bag Sensor Power Options Power Mirrors Power Windows Media / Nav / Comm Air Conditioning AM/FM Radio CD Player MP3 Player Auxiliary Audio Input Interior Cruise Control Keyless Entry Tilt Steering Wheel Bucket Seats Power Door Locks Tire Pressure Monitor Front Reading Lamps Mechanical Power Steering 4-Wheel Disc Brakes Exterior Automatic Headlights Steel Wheels Temporary spare tire Convenience Variable Speed Intermittent Wipers Driver Vanity Mirror Passenger Vanity Mirror Third Passenger Door Fourth Passenger Door Power Outlet Seating Driver Adjustable Lumbar Additional Features Wheel Covers

