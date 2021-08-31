Menu
2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

226,873 KM

Details

$3,900

+ tax & licensing
$3,900

+ taxes & licensing

Gracious Auto

647-298-2636

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

4DR WGN

2010 Dodge Grand Caravan

4DR WGN

Location

Gracious Auto

10 Hansen Rd S, Brampton, ON L6W 3H4

647-298-2636

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$3,900

+ taxes & licensing

226,873KM
Used
  Listing ID: 8042320
  Stock #: 300335
  VIN: 2D4RN4DE0AR225681

Vehicle Details

  Exterior Colour Gray
  Interior Colour Gray
  Body Style Minivan / Van
  Drive Type Front Wheel Drive
  Transmission Automatic
  Engine 6-cylinder
  Stock # 300335
  Mileage 226,873 KM

Vehicle Description

2010 DODGE GRAND CARAVAN MINIVAN 4D WITH  POWER OPTIONS, 


-ONTARIO VEHICLE 


-CAR PROOF AVAILABLE


- Well Maintained, 7Passengers, Automatic,  Power Windows, Power Locks, Power Mirrors, Keyless Entry, 4 Doors, Alloys, Cruise Control, Air -----Conditioning,  Grey Exterior and Grey Interior 


- (Extended Warranty Available!)


Price: $3900


For More Vehicles Please Visit: www.graciousauto.ca


Our Contacts:


Address: 10 HANSEN RD S BRAMPTON ON L6W 3H4


Office Phone:905.230.2350


Cell: 647 298 2636

Vehicle Features

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
tilt steering
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Heated Exterior Mirrors
Entertainment System

