2010 Dodge Ram 1500

277,449 KM

Details Description Features

$9,950

+ tax & licensing
$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

Khyber Motors Ltd.

647-927-5252

2010 Dodge Ram 1500

2010 Dodge Ram 1500

4WD QUAD CAB 140.5"

2010 Dodge Ram 1500

4WD QUAD CAB 140.5"

Location

Khyber Motors Ltd.

90 Kennedy Road South, Brampton, ON L6W 3E7

647-927-5252

Sold As Is

This vehicle is being sold "as is", unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition.

$9,950

+ taxes & licensing

277,449KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 8145517
  • Stock #: 201827.6

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Orange
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Stock # 201827.6
  • Mileage 277,449 KM

Vehicle Description

Carfax:

https://vhr.carfax.ca/?id=gCrVNFZkWb+S5JH7/ap2jXaS6qHUlJFK1D7RV1GT0AS201827

All-In Price (CERTIFICATION & WARRANTY INCLUDED)
$9,950
+Just Plus Tax and Licensing
No Hidden Charges or Extra Fees
Taxes and licensing not included in the price
IF AD IS UP VEHICLE IS AVAILABLE
TO SEE MORE PICTURES PLEASE VISIT KHYBERMOTORS.COM AND CLICK ON INVENTORY
2 Year Powertrain Warranty Covers:
1) Engine
2) Transmission
3) Head Gasket
4) Transaxle Differential
5)Seals & Gaskets
2 Years, Unlimited kilometers, ($1,000 Per Claim)
WARRANTY IS INCLUDED IN THE PRICE

Khyber Motors LTD SINCE 2005
90 Kennedy Road South
Brampton ON L6W3E7
(647)-927-5252 or (416)-828-2144
Member of OMVIC and UCDA
Buy with Confidence!
Buy with Full Disclosure!
Family Owned & Operated Business
By Appointment Only due to City Bylaw
Monday-Friday 9:00AM - 6:00PM
Saturday 10:00AM - 5:00PM
Sunday 11:00AM - 6:00PM
To see more of our vehicles please visit Khybermotors.com

Please call (647) 927-5252 or (416) 828-2144 for more information

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Trip Odometer
Digital clock
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
AM/FM Stereo
Side Airbag
Passenger Airbag
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Center Arm Rest
Driver Side Airbag

