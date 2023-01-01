Menu
2010 Dodge Ram 2500

250,628 KM

Details Features

$9,499

+ tax & licensing
WMZ Auto Sales

416-817-6764

Location

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

416-817-6764

Certification icon

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

250,628KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10463025
  • VIN: 3D7TT2CT3AG143940

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour White
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 8-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 250,628 KM

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Media / Nav / Comm

CD Player

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

Additional Features

Conventional Spare Tire

905-455-2121
