2010 Dodge Ram 2500
Location
6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1
Certified
This vehicle is Safety Certified.
$9,499
+ taxes & licensing
250,628KM
Used
- Listing ID: 10463025
- VIN: 3D7TT2CT3AG143940
Vehicle Details
- Exterior Colour White
- Body Style Pickup Truck
- Fuel Type Gasoline
- Drive Type 4-Wheel Drive
- Transmission Automatic
- Engine 8-cylinder
- Doors 4-door
- Mileage 250,628 KM
Vehicle Features
Mechanical
Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering
Safety
Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Heated Mirrors
Power Options
Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Interior
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks
Media / Nav / Comm
CD Player
Exterior
Automatic Headlights
Additional Features
Conventional Spare Tire
6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1