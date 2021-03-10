Menu
2010 Ford Edge

207,485 KM

Details Description Features

$4,989

+ tax & licensing
Gateway Chevrolet Inc.

289-632-1366

SEL / AWD / Pwr group / Alloys

Location

2 Gateway Blvd., Brampton, ON L6T 4A7

207,485KM
Used
Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Black
  • Interior Colour Black
  • Body Style SUV / Crossover
  • Fuel Type Gasoline
  • Drive Type All Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Engine 6-cylinder
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 207,485 KM

Vehicle Description

Our Market Value pricing take the worry out of buying a Pre-Owned vehicle: - No Haggle, market based pricing.* - A no pressure Sales experience.* - Full Disclosure & Transparency. - Please contact us at 1-800-813-1669 for full details. ** THE VEHICLE IS BEING SOLD AS IS CONDITION and these are vehicles that fall outside our parameters for certified retail. OMVIC states that we must disclose: This vehicle is being sold as-is, unfit, not e-tested and is not represented as being in a road worthy condition, mechanically sound or maintained at any guaranteed level of quality. The vehicle may not be fit for use as a means of transportation and may require substantial repairs at the purchaser's expense. It may not be possible to register the vehicle to be driven in its current condition. *Please confirm with seller for accuracy of information provided. Distance driven is recorded at the time of listing.

Vehicle Features

Power Mirrors
Power Windows
Power Steering
Power Sunroof
Power Locks
POWER SEAT
Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Cup Holder
Heated Seats
Leather Interior
Alloy Wheels
CD Player
AM/FM Stereo
Bluetooth
DUAL AIRBAG
Navigation System

Gateway Chevrolet Inc.

Gateway Chevrolet Inc.

2 Gateway Blvd., Brampton, ON L6T 4A7

