2010 Ford F-150

238,494 KM

Details

$8,999

+ tax & licensing
$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

WMZ Auto Sales

416-817-6764

Contact Seller
2010 Ford F-150

2010 Ford F-150

2010 Ford F-150

Location

WMZ Auto Sales

6 Rutherford Road, Brampton, ON L6W 3J1

416-817-6764

Certified

Certified

This vehicle is Safety Certified.

$8,999

+ taxes & licensing

238,494KM
Used
  • Listing ID: 10159761
  • VIN: 1FTFW1CV8AFC20071

Vehicle Details

  • Exterior Colour Blue
  • Body Style Pickup Truck
  • Fuel Type Flex Fuel
  • Drive Type Rear Wheel Drive
  • Transmission Automatic
  • Doors 4-door
  • Mileage 238,494 KM

Vehicle Description

VERY CLEAN MINIMAL RUST, BLUETOOTH, COLOUR MATCHED LEER CAP, 5.4L 2WD. SOLD CERTIFIED 

Vehicle Features

Mechanical

Anti-Lock Brakes
Power Steering

Safety

Driver Air Bag
Passenger Air Bag
Side Air Bag
Traction Control

Power Options

Power Mirrors
Power Windows

Interior

Air Conditioning
Cruise Control
Keyless Entry
Tilt Steering Wheel
Power Door Locks

Exterior

Automatic Headlights

